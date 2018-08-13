Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, August 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some brightening;28;23;Clouds and sun;29;24;SW;16;78%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;41;33;Sunny;40;32;WNW;12;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;36;22;Sunny and breezy;36;21;W;29;35%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;E;12;60%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers and t-storms;20;17;Some sun, a shower;22;17;SW;23;71%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;Rain at times;17;11;A shower or two;16;10;S;22;75%;67%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;21;Sunny and very warm;37;23;SW;11;14%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and beautiful;23;13;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;SSE;13;36%;4%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Showers and t-storms;23;12;S;14;72%;71%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;NNW;14;41%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;A bit of p.m. rain;15;11;Afternoon showers;15;11;W;22;69%;94%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;25;Sunny and breezy;43;27;W;24;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;36;24;Some brightening;34;23;SSW;15;56%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A few showers;25;20;A t-storm in spots;24;21;W;19;80%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;15;71%;66%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Periods of sun;29;21;Partly sunny;28;22;SSE;16;66%;44%;8

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;30;24;Morning rain, humid;29;24;ENE;8;83%;93%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;35;20;Partly sunny, warm;33;19;N;8;43%;58%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;32;17;Spotty showers;25;16;W;18;59%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional a.m. rain;19;9;Partly sunny;19;8;ESE;11;72%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;31;11;Sunshine and nice;30;13;N;9;33%;6%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;33;19;A little a.m. rain;27;19;WNW;20;66%;71%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;20;16;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;W;13;77%;63%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;SSE;9;41%;0%;7

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;33;19;A t-storm or two;31;19;NW;10;52%;70%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Partly sunny;16;6;SSW;14;66%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;32;15;Mostly sunny, nice;30;15;NW;8;29%;7%;11

Busan, South Korea;High clouds and hot;34;26;High clouds and hot;34;27;NE;12;62%;24%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;N;12;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower in the a.m.;14;8;Partial sunshine;15;8;SSE;11;62%;7%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;26;20;S;6;68%;82%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SW;16;66%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;29;21;Sun, some clouds;31;23;SSW;10;59%;41%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;28;26;WSW;15;82%;99%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;20;16;Showers and t-storms;21;16;NW;13;75%;71%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clearing;29;25;NW;5;69%;29%;11

Dallas, United States;Afternoon t-storms;30;23;Clouds and sun;33;25;S;16;63%;25%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A heavy a.m. shower;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;19;70%;26%;10

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SE;8;74%;81%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sunshine;32;15;Sun, some clouds;28;16;S;10;42%;40%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;29;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;ESE;11;69%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;30;21;SE;12;58%;18%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Spotty showers;21;15;WSW;22;74%;84%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Brilliant sunshine;35;20;Plenty of sun;35;20;ENE;10;24%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;WSW;20;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Periods of sun, hot;36;29;Partly sunny;36;27;N;12;65%;71%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;25;11;Sunny and nice;25;10;NE;14;41%;0%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;14;59%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;19;11;Variable cloudiness;20;14;ESE;15;59%;64%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;24;SW;19;81%;83%;5

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Showers and t-storms;30;27;ESE;21;84%;87%;6

Honolulu, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;18;53%;9%;12

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;26;22;A t-storm in spots;27;22;W;15;77%;83%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;33;26;A morning t-storm;32;24;ENE;13;69%;66%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;27;21;Mostly sunny;30;23;NE;16;58%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;9;61%;42%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;39;29;Sunny and very warm;38;28;NNW;13;46%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;26;9;Periods of sun;25;10;NNW;11;29%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;17;Sunny and hot;37;16;N;11;14%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;31;28;Sun and some clouds;32;26;WSW;17;64%;3%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;25;21;Thunderstorms;26;21;SSE;8;87%;95%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;36;26;Clouds and sun, nice;38;26;SSW;22;38%;34%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Partial sunshine;27;18;Partly sunny, warm;31;18;S;10;47%;9%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;19;59%;43%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;W;11;62%;55%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;8;80%;79%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;26;Becoming cloudy;34;25;E;9;64%;63%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;13;-3;Partly sunny;13;-2;NE;12;26%;32%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Couple of t-storms;26;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;13;75%;55%;6

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Partial sunshine;18;15;S;9;72%;3%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Sunny and nice;27;17;NW;14;63%;0%;9

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower possible;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WSW;16;60%;21%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;30;19;Partly sunny;29;19;SSW;10;56%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;21;Turning sunny;27;21;SW;11;73%;33%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;33;19;Sunny and hot;35;20;NNE;7;37%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;26;Showers around;29;27;SW;15;78%;95%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;24;Showers around;33;24;SE;5;72%;74%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Morning showers;30;26;WSW;16;80%;93%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;15;7;Mostly sunny;17;12;NNW;25;64%;25%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NW;8;53%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;E;13;68%;45%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;23;13;A strong t-storm;29;18;SSE;11;64%;81%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;34;21;A few showers;28;24;SSW;19;72%;83%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers around;19;10;Partly sunny;15;7;S;16;66%;2%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;30;22;Brief showers;29;20;WSW;2;68%;70%;6

Moscow, Russia;Not as warm;22;9;Partly sunny;24;15;W;11;46%;6%;5

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;29;27;Spotty showers;30;26;WSW;22;82%;90%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;23;9;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;E;11;53%;13%;11

New York, United States;Rain and a t-storm;24;21;Showers and t-storms;27;21;WSW;10;79%;70%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;37;22;WNW;12;31%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;15;9;Mostly cloudy;19;10;E;5;73%;5%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly cloudy;35;26;ESE;10;54%;55%;6

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;21;10;A passing shower;22;11;S;8;50%;66%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;28;19;Sunny intervals;29;18;SSW;7;70%;46%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;28;23;A shower or two;28;25;ENE;11;81%;83%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;7;84%;84%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;34;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;ENE;10;69%;22%;12

Paris, France;A shower or two;23;14;Partly sunny;25;14;NW;11;61%;30%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny;22;12;Sun and clouds;18;9;SSE;16;63%;44%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SW;16;77%;55%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;29;21;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;29;69%;18%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;S;9;52%;45%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm around;32;17;Not as warm;26;16;W;13;50%;27%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;25;N;8;69%;30%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;10;Spotty showers;22;11;ENE;15;52%;71%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;W;12;69%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;22;Nice with some sun;28;22;SE;14;65%;26%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;15;9;Rain and drizzle;13;10;E;14;80%;93%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Periods of rain;21;16;SSE;8;70%;89%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clearing;23;17;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;E;9;70%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;39;26;Plenty of sunshine;41;26;NE;14;12%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;Drenching t-storms;29;19;SSE;13;75%;90%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;20;11;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SW;13;62%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;17;14;Partly cloudy;18;14;W;19;74%;25%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ENE;11;77%;73%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;31;26;Some sun, a shower;30;25;E;18;73%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Partial sunshine;25;19;N;8;81%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Afternoon showers;25;16;A shower;25;13;SSW;10;59%;56%;14

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;15;3;Pleasant and warmer;21;8;E;5;38%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;8;76%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;23;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;16;NNW;8;57%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;27;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NNE;10;50%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Very hot;35;26;Very hot;36;27;N;6;52%;22%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, breezy, hot;33;27;Showers around;34;28;ESE;30;68%;84%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;SSE;18;70%;48%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;SSE;9;55%;6%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;ENE;16;66%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;10;Periods of rain;19;14;NNE;8;65%;90%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;WNW;13;46%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A couple of t-storms;32;26;W;10;80%;78%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Thundershowers;20;13;Variable clouds;21;14;E;11;55%;74%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;22;ENE;13;29%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;19;A t-storm in spots;24;18;NE;13;67%;82%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and not as hot;37;24;SE;12;18%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;WSW;13;50%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;36;20;Clouds and sun, warm;35;21;E;8;39%;4%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;Very humid;32;26;SSW;22;71%;43%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;26;20;Periods of sun;28;20;NW;11;73%;41%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;33;27;Partly sunny;32;25;N;16;57%;4%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;34;22;Mostly sunny;34;24;WNW;11;52%;5%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;27;14;Mostly cloudy;27;15;SE;13;50%;26%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine;28;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;NNW;8;50%;0%;6

Vienna, Austria;Sunshine and warm;34;20;Cooler, morning rain;24;18;WNW;15;69%;70%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;10;77%;79%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little a.m. rain;20;13;A strong t-storm;28;16;SSW;8;69%;83%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;17;Showers and t-storms;28;16;WSW;14;65%;70%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;12;9;A little p.m. rain;13;9;SSW;13;82%;88%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;28;26;A t-storm or two;30;25;SW;13;83%;92%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;33;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NE;10;44%;59%;9

