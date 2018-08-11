Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;Variable clouds;29;24;SW;17;78%;63%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;43;31;Sunny, low humidity;40;31;WNW;13;45%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and breezy;36;22;W;28;37%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;28;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;SE;14;55%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;19;12;Partly sunny;26;16;WNW;20;56%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;13;A little a.m. rain;19;13;SE;27;76%;76%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;36;25;Sunny and beautiful;34;22;SSE;13;25%;3%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy, not as warm;21;11;Clouds and sun, cool;18;7;NW;20;52%;13%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;9;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;ENE;12;48%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;NNW;21;41%;1%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;ENE;10;64%;25%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;NW;24;16%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;34;24;High clouds;33;25;SSW;18;58%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;25;21;A t-storm in spots;25;20;W;19;80%;83%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A thick cloud cover;32;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;27;WSW;15;74%;68%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Periods of sun;30;23;SW;20;72%;21%;8

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;30;24;NE;8;78%;83%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Mostly sunny, nice;32;19;ESE;6;45%;7%;8

Berlin, Germany;Thundershowers;23;13;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;SSE;12;34%;5%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;21;7;Decreasing clouds;19;8;ESE;12;68%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;31;9;Sunny and pleasant;29;10;S;7;29%;0%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;27;15;Partly sunny;29;17;SE;9;40%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;26;17;SSE;12;42%;64%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Partly sunny;31;16;SSE;6;45%;1%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;28;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;ENE;7;43%;0%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;17;12;Partly sunny;18;13;NE;13;75%;2%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sun and some clouds;32;16;Nice with some sun;31;16;NNW;7;30%;12%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partial sunshine;30;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;NE;12;71%;73%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;12;37%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;16;8;A little rain;15;9;SSW;15;73%;68%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;20;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;7;62%;80%;12

Chennai, India;A shower or two;32;26;Cloudy;34;26;WSW;22;63%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;20;NE;12;60%;22%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;30;26;Dull and dreary;29;25;WSW;19;78%;88%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;20;13;A little rain;19;14;W;21;56%;87%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;30;26;Clouds and sun;30;25;WNW;17;68%;9%;13

Dallas, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SSE;13;74%;87%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;29;21;A shower or two;29;20;SSE;19;80%;66%;8

Delhi, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;SSE;12;71%;82%;5

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;32;16;Partly sunny;33;15;S;14;26%;2%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;12;73%;66%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;21;High clouds;32;20;SSE;9;56%;6%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Periods of rain;20;14;A shower;20;13;WNW;10;79%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;21;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;NNE;10;21%;42%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;Humid with some sun;27;21;NW;17;80%;25%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;36;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;W;11;78%;66%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;28;10;Sunny and nice;25;11;ENE;14;38%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Partial sunshine;31;23;E;8;68%;30%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;22;14;Thundershowers;18;11;NNW;13;78%;72%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;SW;23;78%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Downpours;31;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;SE;16;83%;99%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;32;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;21;57%;69%;12

Hyderabad, India;Periods of rain;27;22;Showers, some heavy;27;22;W;18;84%;99%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;36;26;A strong t-storm;35;25;NE;16;69%;86%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, breezy;28;21;Turning sunny, nice;28;21;NE;17;47%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ESE;10;62%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;40;32;Warm with sunshine;38;31;NW;14;58%;3%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;4;Clouds and sun, nice;21;9;NNW;13;54%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;19;Sunny and not as hot;37;17;N;19;13%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;31;27;Breezy with clearing;31;27;SW;26;64%;12%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;21;Heavy thunderstorms;25;21;SE;8;91%;91%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Nice with sunshine;37;28;Increasing clouds;36;27;ESE;20;39%;51%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;A morning t-storm;27;12;NW;13;55%;56%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;26;59%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partial sunshine;31;21;Areas of low clouds;30;21;WSW;12;59%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;33;27;Overcast, a t-storm;33;27;SSE;11;76%;64%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;High clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;ESE;9;64%;17%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;14;-3;Partly sunny;14;-1;NNE;10;45%;72%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Showers around;28;24;SW;14;81%;75%;11

Lima, Peru;Clearing;18;15;Turning sunny;18;15;S;14;73%;28%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;31;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;NNW;15;63%;1%;9

London, United Kingdom;Periods of sun;21;16;Afternoon rain;20;15;S;20;81%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;S;11;53%;0%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;22;Some sun, pleasant;26;20;SW;11;75%;44%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;35;22;Partly sunny and hot;36;20;W;9;39%;3%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;28;Cloudy with a shower;31;28;SW;17;67%;58%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;33;25;A few showers;32;25;NNE;6;75%;88%;8

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Occasional rain;28;26;WSW;10;83%;91%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;12;3;A shower in the p.m.;14;10;W;18;62%;80%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;22;14;SSE;7;69%;81%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A shower or two;31;26;SSE;12;69%;67%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;29;15;Not as warm;22;11;WSW;16;60%;34%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;34;24;Some sun, a shower;28;24;S;17;74%;67%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Decreasing clouds;15;10;Clouds and sun;18;10;NE;9;78%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Turning sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;19;N;3;57%;5%;7

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;14;Warm with some sun;28;13;W;16;39%;3%;4

Mumbai, India;Spotty showers;29;27;Spotty showers;29;27;WSW;23;81%;88%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;23;11;Mostly cloudy;23;11;ESE;14;62%;49%;8

New York, United States;Strong a.m. t-storms;26;21;Showers and t-storms;27;22;NE;10;83%;72%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and hot;37;24;Sunny and hot;37;24;WNW;17;29%;1%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;21;11;Cloudy;20;10;WSW;8;74%;44%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;32;26;Showers and t-storms;33;27;SW;12;69%;70%;6

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;19;10;Mostly cloudy, cool;17;9;S;12;58%;27%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunny;29;17;NE;11;58%;9%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;24;A little p.m. rain;29;23;SW;13;80%;82%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;33;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;WNW;13;80%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;E;9;76%;73%;12

Paris, France;Clouds and sun, nice;25;15;Partial sunshine;29;16;WSW;13;39%;66%;6

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NE;18;54%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;SW;17;73%;82%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouding up;29;20;Sun and some clouds;30;20;SE;24;74%;22%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;E;10;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;26;11;Partly sunny;28;14;ESE;8;28%;1%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;34;23;Thundershower;33;24;ESE;8;68%;82%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Sunshine and nice;24;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SSE;16;43%;32%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;WSW;12;65%;1%;10

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;Sunny intervals;28;23;E;11;74%;63%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;13;9;Decreasing clouds;14;9;SE;18;68%;37%;3

Riga, Latvia;Cooler, p.m. rain;23;14;Thundershowers;21;15;WSW;28;70%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;23;17;Some sun;23;18;W;13;66%;27%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;40;26;Sunny and very warm;44;29;N;14;9%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Warm with sunshine;35;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;SW;12;45%;3%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;25;14;Rain and drizzle;19;13;SSW;13;84%;95%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;20;13;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;18;75%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;27;19;ENE;11;65%;84%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or t-storm;32;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;25;70%;60%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;ENE;8;87%;82%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Brief p.m. showers;26;15;An afternoon shower;26;15;W;10;50%;65%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sun and clouds;18;6;Partly sunny;17;5;WSW;5;50%;39%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NNE;9;78%;78%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny;32;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NNW;12;64%;2%;9

Seattle, United States;A t-storm in spots;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NNE;9;67%;10%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;35;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;26;WNW;8;53%;78%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Rain and wind;31;27;ESE;30;88%;91%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;SSE;13;69%;45%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;13;SSE;8;57%;4%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;E;25;68%;66%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;More clouds than sun;23;13;Cooler with rain;18;11;NW;14;88%;75%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;10;Sunny and cooler;17;9;WSW;25;40%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;34;27;Some brightening;36;26;SSE;16;50%;39%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Cooler;23;15;Thundershowers;19;14;WSW;15;77%;85%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;40;20;Showers around;32;19;ENE;14;42%;60%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;20;17;Partly sunny;24;16;NNW;13;59%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;25;Sunny and very warm;37;26;ESE;11;23%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;32;25;Abundant sunshine;32;26;WSW;12;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sun;35;22;Sunshine and warm;36;22;E;7;45%;3%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSW;14;75%;85%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and nice;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;E;12;68%;60%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;ESE;10;64%;4%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;More sun than clouds;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;24;SSE;11;53%;1%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy;23;12;Couple of t-storms;19;10;ESE;16;76%;72%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;21;15;Showers around;22;15;N;7;69%;69%;5

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;27;15;Clouds and sun;29;17;SE;10;36%;0%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;29;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SW;10;72%;84%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;22;13;Thundershowers;20;12;SW;20;62%;82%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler, morning rain;22;13;Some sun, pleasant;23;14;S;17;49%;5%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny;13;6;Plenty of sunshine;14;9;N;18;68%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;28;25;Showers and t-storms;29;25;SW;13;78%;79%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;15;Brilliant sunshine;32;14;NE;5;42%;6%;9

_____

