Global Forecast-Celsius
Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, August 10, 2018
_____
City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;29;24;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;SW;18;79%;44%;7
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy, hot;45;34;Sunny and very warm;43;32;NW;15;40%;0%;12
Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;21;32%;0%;10
Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;28;23;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;ENE;13;65%;1%;10
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;21;13;Clouds and sun;19;12;S;21;63%;21%;5
Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;21;13;Rain and drizzle;17;13;SE;18;75%;85%;1
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;27;Not as hot;38;25;NW;21;36%;42%;9
Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;27;14;Not as warm;22;10;WSW;19;54%;56%;4
Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, cool;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;E;8;51%;0%;5
Athens, Greece;Sunny and breezy;32;25;Sunny, breezy, nice;31;23;NNW;26;43%;3%;9
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;15;8;Mostly sunny;16;8;E;13;74%;27%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;WNW;18;17%;0%;10
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;22;Partly sunny;33;24;SW;16;55%;44%;10
Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Cloudy;25;20;W;16;70%;44%;5
Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A thick cloud cover;32;26;WSW;15;69%;90%;4
Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;SW;15;62%;18%;8
Beijing, China;Partly sunny;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;SE;8;80%;89%;4
Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine;34;19;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;ESE;11;40%;4%;8
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;24;17;Periods of sun;24;13;WNW;17;36%;48%;6
Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;19;6;Partly sunny;20;8;ESE;14;65%;44%;13
Brasilia, Brazil;Sun, some clouds;29;12;Mostly sunny, nice;29;10;SSW;7;41%;3%;8
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;32;18;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;NW;15;62%;22%;7
Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;22;12;Partly sunny;21;13;E;10;59%;22%;6
Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;30;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;SE;9;47%;0%;8
Budapest, Hungary;A thunderstorm;33;19;Showers and t-storms;28;17;NW;9;71%;63%;5
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;15;9;Partly sunny;16;11;NE;10;80%;2%;2
Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;34;16;Partly sunny, nice;31;16;NNW;8;26%;3%;11
Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;29;26;Partial sunshine;31;27;NE;19;67%;63%;10
Cairo, Egypt;Warm with sunshine;37;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;N;12;38%;0%;11
Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Turning cloudy;17;9;NW;25;68%;3%;4
Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;19;A shower or t-storm;28;19;ESE;7;55%;80%;13
Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;27;Cloudy and very warm;36;27;W;16;58%;44%;4
Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;30;22;SE;10;54%;27%;8
Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;30;26;Variable cloudiness;29;26;WSW;16;79%;72%;9
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;14;Spotty showers;20;13;WNW;23;46%;84%;4
Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;32;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;25;NNW;24;73%;4%;13
Dallas, United States;Morning t-storms;28;23;A thunderstorm;29;23;SSE;8;71%;86%;5
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;Brief a.m. showers;29;21;SSE;19;75%;82%;8
Delhi, India;A t-storm around;35;28;A thunderstorm;34;27;SW;16;74%;71%;5
Denver, United States;Periods of sun;31;16;Clouds and sun;33;16;S;10;27%;4%;10
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;A stray thunderstorm;34;27;S;14;70%;56%;6
Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;21;Partly sunny;30;21;S;7;68%;60%;9
Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;19;7;A little p.m. rain;20;16;S;21;78%;84%;2
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;40;22;Sunny and hot;39;21;NE;9;19%;4%;10
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;22;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;21;82%;44%;10
Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;27;A morning t-storm;35;27;ESE;8;70%;76%;7
Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Plenty of sunshine;29;11;E;11;34%;1%;7
Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;33;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;12;70%;66%;11
Helsinki, Finland;An afternoon shower;27;18;Partly sunny;22;14;WSW;25;53%;55%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;Cloudy with showers;32;24;SW;24;82%;91%;7
Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;32;27;Downpours;29;27;E;16;84%;89%;4
Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;31;25;Spotty showers;32;25;ENE;21;58%;75%;12
Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;23;WNW;18;66%;100%;4
Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;36;27;A strong t-storm;36;27;E;13;67%;65%;11
Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the p.m.;30;22;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;21;NE;23;50%;0%;9
Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;25;Sunny;33;24;ENE;10;59%;37%;10
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;40;32;Partly sunny, warm;38;31;N;15;48%;1%;11
Johannesburg, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;17;1;Plenty of sun;17;4;N;9;24%;0%;5
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;18;Sunny and hot;38;19;NNW;12;11%;1%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sunshine;33;28;Partly sunny;32;27;WSW;26;62%;32%;11
Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;22;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;21;SSE;7;90%;87%;3
Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny, low humidity;38;28;Mostly cloudy, warm;39;26;SSW;20;33%;6%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and nice;27;12;Sunshine and nice;28;15;SSE;12;47%;0%;6
Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;24;55%;65%;13
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;WSW;12;53%;49%;10
Kolkata, India;Some sun, a t-storm;35;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;11;74%;71%;8
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;25;Partly sunny;33;24;ENE;9;63%;14%;7
La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;15;-3;Periods of sun;13;-2;SE;11;42%;36%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;Rather cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;14;76%;55%;12
Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;14;Clearing;19;15;S;13;75%;11%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Sunshine;31;17;N;12;56%;0%;9
London, United Kingdom;Showers;19;8;Clouds and sun;20;16;SSW;14;58%;64%;5
Los Angeles, United States;Warm with sunshine;34;21;Mostly sunny;31;20;SW;10;54%;0%;10
Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;21;SW;11;74%;39%;9
Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;NE;7;45%;8%;9
Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;31;28;A shower or two;31;28;WSW;16;67%;78%;8
Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;N;6;75%;81%;8
Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;26;WSW;17;84%;91%;3
Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, windy;19;8;Spotty showers;13;5;W;19;74%;70%;1
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;14;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SW;7;57%;80%;12
Miami, United States;A strong t-storm;33;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;S;11;73%;69%;10
Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Showers and t-storms;29;16;S;14;45%;84%;5
Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;22;Sunny intervals;28;24;SSW;17;69%;70%;7
Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower or two;13;11;Decreasing clouds;15;10;NE;5;86%;1%;2
Montreal, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;25;16;Sunny;28;18;ENE;2;52%;4%;6
Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, warm;27;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;WSW;13;42%;0%;5
Mumbai, India;A shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;27;WSW;19;84%;90%;5
Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;ESE;14;54%;18%;12
New York, United States;An afternoon shower;31;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;20;NE;8;89%;90%;3
Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunshine and hot;36;24;NW;11;37%;1%;10
Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;30;18;Brief p.m. showers;21;12;SW;11;75%;78%;1
Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;33;27;Sun and some clouds;34;25;WNW;11;59%;44%;10
Oslo, Norway;Rain and a t-storm;21;10;Spotty showers;19;10;SE;8;56%;82%;3
Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;14;Mostly sunny;28;16;E;7;57%;9%;8
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;27;23;Sunshine, pleasant;28;25;N;10;72%;59%;8
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;NW;12;81%;84%;7
Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;33;24;Afternoon showers;31;24;ENE;8;78%;77%;12
Paris, France;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;25;15;ENE;9;55%;36%;3
Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sun;17;8;NE;12;60%;1%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower;31;25;Cloudy;32;25;SW;20;72%;72%;6
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and some clouds;30;21;Sunshine, pleasant;30;20;SE;23;74%;14%;9
Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;ESE;9;48%;65%;12
Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;21;13;Partly sunny, warmer;26;11;WNW;12;35%;3%;6
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;34;23;More clouds than sun;34;23;NNW;6;63%;55%;8
Quito, Ecuador;Nice with some sun;23;10;Clouds and sunshine;25;10;SE;17;38%;23%;13
Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;26;18;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;SW;11;60%;0%;10
Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;Mostly cloudy;29;23;SE;11;63%;55%;4
Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;10;E;21;73%;89%;1
Riga, Latvia;Periods of sun;31;16;Cooler;23;14;S;7;62%;48%;3
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Not as warm;23;16;Sunny and nice;23;16;WSW;9;63%;5%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;43;28;Sunshine;43;27;N;12;10%;0%;12
Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;32;21;Sunny and less humid;35;19;NW;11;43%;4%;8
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Warm with sunshine;31;20;Cooler but pleasant;24;16;WSW;17;60%;66%;4
San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;20;12;WSW;19;72%;0%;8
San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;11;78%;86%;10
San Juan, Puerto Rico;Occasional a.m. rain;30;26;A shower or t-storm;31;27;E;19;76%;80%;11
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;27;19;Some sun, pleasant;26;19;N;9;76%;44%;13
Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;27;17;Brief p.m. showers;26;14;W;9;41%;66%;13
Santiago, Chile;Sun and some clouds;23;8;Sun and clouds;19;6;W;5;45%;10%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;9;78%;68%;13
Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunny;31;13;NNW;9;52%;0%;9
Seattle, United States;Partial sunshine;28;16;Not as warm;22;15;SSW;13;75%;64%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;35;26;Sunny and very warm;36;26;SSE;5;50%;7%;9
Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun, hot;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;ENE;15;59%;66%;11
Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;13;73%;54%;10
Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;27;12;Sunny and pleasant;27;12;SE;10;55%;1%;8
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A passing shower;31;26;E;25;69%;73%;13
Stockholm, Sweden;Heavy a.m. t-storms;28;15;Spotty showers;23;13;SSE;15;43%;84%;4
Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;12;Sunny, nice and warm;25;9;SW;21;37%;19%;4
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;26;E;11;55%;48%;12
Tallinn, Estonia;An afternoon shower;30;19;A passing shower;23;14;SW;20;57%;82%;4
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and hot;39;23;N;13;24%;4%;9
Tbilisi, Georgia;A heavy shower;28;19;Rain and drizzle;21;17;ENE;14;75%;70%;2
Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;26;Sunny and very warm;38;25;SSE;12;19%;2%;11
Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;34;25;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;N;12;54%;0%;11
Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and very warm;35;23;E;8;47%;7%;9
Tokyo, Japan;Very humid;31;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SSE;13;78%;85%;5
Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNE;9;66%;14%;8
Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;31;25;ENE;10;62%;1%;11
Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;33;23;NNE;11;57%;1%;10
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;24;12;Low clouds;20;12;SE;9;59%;39%;4
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;29;16;Spotty showers;21;15;SE;9;68%;91%;4
Vienna, Austria;A strong t-storm;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;WNW;11;43%;27%;7
Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;SW;11;72%;74%;4
Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;29;17;Showers and t-storms;21;13;NNW;8;81%;84%;2
Warsaw, Poland;Some sun, very warm;31;17;Showers and t-storms;21;13;SSW;10;82%;64%;4
Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;12;7;Mostly sunny;13;7;NE;7;70%;1%;3
Yangon, Myanmar;Heavy p.m. showers;29;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;12;81%;78%;5
Yerevan, Armenia;A morning t-storm;31;17;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;8;45%;11%;9
_____
