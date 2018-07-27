Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Friday, July 27, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;24;Clearing;29;24;WSW;15;84%;44%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;46;31;Mostly sunny;44;32;NNE;8;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;33;22;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;W;34;43%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;28;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;E;11;64%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Showers and t-storms;24;15;SW;21;73%;61%;5

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;19;11;A shower or two;20;13;ESE;11;69%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;39;22;Sunny and pleasant;36;23;SW;11;17%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny;25;12;E;13;49%;4%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sun and clouds, nice;21;14;Mostly cloudy;21;7;SSW;15;73%;25%;4

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SW;9;61%;29%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;11;Spotty showers;15;11;W;16;80%;82%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and windy;43;28;Sunny;41;28;WNW;30;22%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;13;74%;84%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Partly sunny;28;21;W;19;65%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A thunderstorm;33;27;WSW;12;68%;78%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brilliant sunshine;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;E;14;73%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;S;9;63%;6%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;28;19;A heavy thunderstorm;28;20;W;9;77%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A t-storm in spots;32;19;SW;11;50%;74%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;16;9;Mostly cloudy;17;9;ESE;12;74%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and delightful;26;10;E;13;38%;0%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable clouds;29;21;Showers and t-storms;31;22;WNW;8;59%;62%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Showers and t-storms;25;14;WSW;17;61%;63%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;27;20;A heavy thunderstorm;29;20;NW;6;79%;81%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Variable cloudiness;30;20;A heavy thunderstorm;31;21;NW;8;62%;61%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds;14;11;Rain and drizzle;13;12;WSW;9;88%;92%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;27;17;A t-storm around;30;17;N;7;40%;55%;4

Busan, South Korea;Becoming cloudy;34;26;Partly sunny;32;26;NNE;13;65%;16%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;36;24;N;13;38%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;17;8;Partly sunny;16;9;S;13;65%;6%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;20;Some sun, a t-storm;27;20;E;6;68%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;28;Partly sunny, warm;36;29;S;13;59%;42%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;24;18;Sun and clouds;26;19;SSE;10;52%;21%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun, nice;30;27;Some sun, a shower;30;27;SW;15;75%;79%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;29;19;A shower or t-storm;27;18;ESE;16;68%;85%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;WSW;12;69%;39%;12

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;38;26;Warm with some sun;38;27;SSE;11;47%;24%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;28;22;A little p.m. rain;29;22;SE;15;76%;74%;9

Delhi, India;Showers and t-storms;28;26;Thunderstorms;30;25;N;13;89%;88%;3

Denver, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;14;A p.m. t-storm;29;15;SSW;11;52%;66%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;31;27;Thunderstorms;34;27;S;13;78%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;35;21;Partly sunny;31;22;ESE;9;57%;9%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;19;10;A shower;17;9;SSW;26;70%;87%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;Partly sunny, nice;32;18;NNE;11;24%;12%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;WSW;21;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;ENE;8;85%;88%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;Sunny and nice;25;8;E;6;40%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SSE;7;77%;72%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;20;E;30;70%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;WSW;18;83%;73%;9

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;A shower or two;33;26;S;11;69%;72%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;25;Spotty showers;32;25;ENE;26;58%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;30;23;W;15;61%;42%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;A morning t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;W;15;72%;47%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;29;22;Turning sunny, humid;30;22;E;10;68%;39%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun, less humid;33;23;Sunny intervals;33;23;SE;9;54%;8%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;42;31;Mostly sunny;37;30;N;15;57%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;20;4;Sunny and pleasant;21;5;NW;7;33%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;39;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;18;N;8;18%;25%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sun and clouds;32;27;Variable cloudiness;32;27;WSW;25;61%;8%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;28;20;Showers and t-storms;27;20;SW;8;84%;91%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;38;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;25;SW;20;43%;80%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A heavy p.m. t-storm;26;19;Variable cloudiness;29;18;ESE;11;66%;44%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;E;25;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds breaking;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;W;10;59%;23%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;32;26;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;SSW;11;80%;83%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;E;9;76%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;14;-4;Partly sunny;15;-2;NNW;13;37%;4%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;31;25;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;SW;15;76%;81%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Low clouds;18;15;S;11;76%;28%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Decreasing clouds;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;NNW;14;60%;2%;10

London, United Kingdom;A strong t-storm;32;16;Increasingly windy;22;15;SSW;31;52%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;31;20;Turning sunny;30;20;SSW;10;61%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;12;67%;4%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Partly sunny, warm;35;19;WSW;7;28%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;27;Episodes of sunshine;31;28;WNW;18;67%;19%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;NE;6;76%;67%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;28;26;Occasional rain;31;26;WSW;14;75%;83%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;10;Mostly sunny;18;11;NNE;18;64%;72%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;NNE;8;56%;82%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;32;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;12;76%;75%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;27;20;A strong t-storm;26;20;E;14;81%;75%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;34;25;Clouds and sun, nice;29;24;SSW;18;73%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;14;11;A little p.m. rain;13;10;WNW;11;82%;85%;1

Montreal, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;Partly sunny;25;17;WSW;6;62%;54%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and very warm;28;21;Cloudy;30;20;NE;13;56%;70%;4

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;28;Spotty showers;31;27;SW;22;82%;73%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;A shower in the a.m.;23;13;E;9;63%;66%;10

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;31;22;A t-storm in spots;30;21;W;10;71%;44%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;21;Plenty of sun;34;21;W;18;43%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;21;10;Partly sunny;19;9;NW;12;71%;33%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A morning t-storm;33;25;Cloudy with showers;31;24;N;18;73%;99%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;32;20;A heavy thunderstorm;26;18;E;13;59%;87%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;A passing shower;25;14;WSW;15;65%;65%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;26;A shower;29;26;ESE;25;79%;78%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;10;81%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;31;23;Downpours;31;23;E;9;82%;87%;11

Paris, France;A strong t-storm;37;19;Cooler but pleasant;26;16;WSW;17;54%;29%;8

Perth, Australia;Clearing, showers;16;9;Mostly sunny;17;9;ENE;10;63%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SW;14;69%;60%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;29;22;Becoming cloudy;30;22;SSE;22;77%;36%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;8;51%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;A t-storm in spots;31;19;WSW;7;48%;53%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A strong t-storm;34;24;N;8;74%;49%;9

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the a.m.;22;10;A passing shower;22;9;NE;13;53%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;17;Mostly sunny;26;17;WSW;12;66%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;28;22;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;18;65%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;16;11;Cloudy, p.m. showers;16;13;NE;10;80%;100%;2

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;28;21;Showers and t-storms;29;22;SSE;13;69%;83%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;20;NNE;8;63%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, breezy;42;30;Mostly sunny;42;28;NNW;28;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny;33;19;WNW;11;57%;5%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny, humid;28;20;E;16;69%;17%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;Clouds breaking;21;13;WSW;19;67%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;76%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;ESE;24;71%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;Clouds and sunshine;25;19;N;9;87%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun, pleasant;27;15;Partly sunny;28;13;W;12;29%;10%;13

Santiago, Chile;Rather cloudy;8;0;Mostly sunny;14;1;E;5;51%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;9;74%;64%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partial sunshine;22;14;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NNW;12;60%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;Lots of sun, warm;30;18;NNE;9;58%;19%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, hot, humid;35;27;A t-storm in spots;35;27;ENE;5;72%;48%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain this afternoon;36;27;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;SE;11;63%;27%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;11;71%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;25;17;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;W;10;80%;66%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;E;24;66%;29%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;33;19;A heavy thunderstorm;27;21;E;16;71%;85%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and nice;21;9;Inc. clouds;20;13;N;9;50%;69%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;27;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;W;9;62%;60%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Brilliant sunshine;27;20;Showers and t-storms;28;21;E;21;69%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;21;ESE;15;26%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;35;22;Sunny and very warm;34;21;NE;20;26%;2%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;Sunny and very warm;39;26;SSE;11;15%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;32;25;Sun and some clouds;30;26;W;15;49%;27%;11

Tirana, Albania;Variable cloudiness;32;20;Periods of sun;31;19;ENE;8;54%;36%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Rain and wind;28;26;NNE;60;85%;92%;2

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny;24;16;WNW;17;70%;34%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;35;25;E;21;46%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, less humid;34;22;Sunny and very warm;36;22;SSE;14;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;24;12;Rain;17;12;NE;10;86%;93%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;18;E;8;51%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Showers and t-storms;32;21;W;9;59%;62%;7

Vientiane, Laos;Rain this morning;29;24;A t-storm or two;27;24;SW;9;88%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;25;19;Thunderstorms;27;21;E;13;81%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;30;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;E;7;66%;73%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;13;11;Windy;15;11;NW;32;64%;39%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;SSW;10;86%;82%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;NE;6;33%;4%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather