Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 23, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;16;83%;90%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;41;33;Sunny and very warm;41;33;W;23;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;37;22;Sunny and very warm;38;22;W;25;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;SW;11;63%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;27;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;17;N;9;56%;15%;7

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;20;13;Spotty showers;20;13;NE;11;73%;89%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;42;29;Sunshine and warm;41;26;ESE;16;20%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;14;10;Brief a.m. showers;16;9;N;23;75%;80%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun, cool;18;10;Clouds and sun, cool;14;9;SSW;13;77%;44%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouding up, hot;37;25;A heavy thunderstorm;31;22;SSW;11;56%;60%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;13;6;An afternoon shower;14;8;W;6;67%;63%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;43;28;Sunny and seasonable;44;29;WNW;19;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;36;24;Sun and clouds;35;24;SSW;14;51%;41%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;28;21;Mostly cloudy;28;21;W;19;63%;44%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Spotty showers;33;27;A p.m. shower or two;34;27;WSW;15;68%;74%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny, humid;29;23;SW;17;70%;5%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;32;25;Heavy morning rain;33;25;SSW;20;73%;92%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Heavy thunderstorms;25;18;Showers and t-storms;25;19;NW;15;71%;86%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;ENE;8;52%;45%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Rain and drizzle;17;9;SE;11;77%;91%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;9;Sunshine and nice;25;10;ESE;16;46%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Partly sunny, nice;30;18;NNE;19;47%;27%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Warm with sunshine;30;17;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;N;6;50%;21%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;25;18;Thunderstorms;27;18;NNE;9;77%;85%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;29;18;Partial sunshine;30;17;NE;12;41%;16%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Chilly with sunshine;10;2;Partly sunny;11;7;ENE;12;68%;25%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;30;16;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;NE;8;31%;22%;6

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;31;26;Partly sunny;33;26;WSW;13;67%;24%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;41;29;ENE;11;24%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;24;12;Mostly cloudy;19;11;SSE;13;77%;24%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;A shower or t-storm;27;19;S;6;64%;80%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;37;28;Turning cloudy;37;28;SSW;12;54%;44%;12

Chicago, United States;Clouds breaking;25;20;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;W;11;63%;16%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;31;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;WSW;16;73%;73%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;25;17;A t-storm in spots;26;16;N;10;68%;42%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;30;26;Clouds and sun, nice;30;26;WNW;12;77%;44%;9

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;40;26;Clouds and sun, warm;37;25;ENE;12;46%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;31;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;20;SSE;23;74%;58%;7

Delhi, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;27;Some sun, a t-storm;34;26;ENE;7;76%;71%;12

Denver, United States;Heavy p.m. t-storms;24;16;Warmer with some sun;32;18;SSW;10;45%;38%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;27;Couple of t-storms;32;27;S;10;82%;83%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;20;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;9;50%;7%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Showers and t-storms;23;13;More clouds than sun;20;10;W;14;68%;9%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;43;23;Sunny and very hot;41;23;NNE;9;16%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;20;WSW;16;63%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Showers around;33;26;SSE;7;79%;91%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly sunny;20;6;ESE;13;55%;2%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;33;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;SW;6;66%;69%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-storm in spots;25;17;E;11;70%;41%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;Heavy showers;32;25;WSW;22;81%;81%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;31;27;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;27;SE;16;79%;90%;7

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;32;25;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;22;57%;30%;7

Hyderabad, India;A little p.m. rain;30;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WSW;14;62%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler this morning;33;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;ENE;15;74%;78%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;22;NE;11;71%;78%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;34;24;E;9;60%;36%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;30;Warm with sunshine;38;29;NNW;15;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;18;2;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;WSW;5;45%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;N;10;22%;8%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;28;Sun and clouds;33;28;WSW;20;61%;15%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;29;20;Showers and t-storms;27;21;SSE;8;85%;83%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;25;SSW;22;50%;63%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;25;18;Heavy thunderstorms;25;18;SE;9;87%;84%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;32;27;E;22;63%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;31;20;Sunshine and nice;31;20;W;9;57%;3%;9

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;32;27;A morning t-storm;32;27;SSW;11;75%;64%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;8;78%;65%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;11;-2;Partly sunny;11;-3;NNE;11;57%;15%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;12;83%;88%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;16;Turning sunny;19;16;S;12;74%;29%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly cloudy;25;18;Partly cloudy;25;18;NNW;12;69%;26%;6

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;31;17;Sun and some clouds;28;18;SSW;13;56%;22%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;33;22;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;S;9;47%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;10;71%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and hot;36;19;Mostly sunny, warm;34;18;WSW;10;30%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;27;A passing shower;31;27;W;17;75%;84%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;26;Showers around;32;25;NNE;7;65%;70%;6

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;WSW;12;78%;78%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with a shower;12;8;Showers around;15;8;NW;33;75%;87%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;A t-storm in spots;27;13;NE;7;36%;64%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;SSW;12;74%;69%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy thunderstorm;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;13;75%;73%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SSW;22;72%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, chilly;10;5;Partly sunny;11;7;ENE;12;61%;1%;3

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;29;22;Showers and t-storms;31;22;SSE;16;67%;92%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;22;16;A t-storm in spots;22;18;NE;14;77%;79%;1

Mumbai, India;A shower or two;29;27;Cloudy with showers;30;27;WSW;26;82%;92%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;21;11;Rather cloudy;21;12;E;9;65%;62%;6

New York, United States;Showers and t-storms;27;23;A shower or two;29;23;SE;16;76%;87%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;39;23;Sunny and hot;38;23;NNW;17;36%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;19;12;Mostly cloudy;18;10;N;10;84%;29%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;NNE;12;50%;6%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, warm;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;SSW;10;53%;13%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Showers and t-storms;31;21;Showers and t-storms;28;20;S;18;81%;87%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;A morning shower;29;25;ESE;13;78%;71%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;W;11;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;32;24;Downpours;31;23;E;9;80%;87%;11

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;N;9;43%;55%;6

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;19;13;A morning shower;20;13;N;12;69%;82%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;SW;18;69%;66%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;29;22;Some sun, pleasant;30;23;SE;25;74%;35%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;24;SE;9;54%;44%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;28;16;Sun and some clouds;30;16;N;9;38%;20%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable clouds;34;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SSE;8;62%;41%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;23;11;Sun and clouds;24;11;E;13;47%;36%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNW;12;63%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;22;An afternoon shower;28;22;SSE;18;62%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;12;8;Rain and drizzle;12;8;SE;7;78%;65%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;26;19;Showers and t-storms;25;18;NE;6;79%;67%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;18;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;W;9;72%;30%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny;42;29;NNE;9;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;31;19;Mostly sunny;33;19;NNE;10;39%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;17;E;10;65%;33%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;21;15;Partly cloudy;21;14;WSW;19;72%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;ENE;11;67%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;30;26;A shower;30;26;ESE;20;73%;67%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;19;Partly sunny;26;19;ENE;8;74%;42%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;27;15;A shower in the p.m.;24;13;W;9;45%;80%;10

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;17;3;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;E;5;45%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or t-storm;29;23;ENE;10;73%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly cloudy;26;15;Partly cloudy;25;16;NW;9;65%;6%;7

Seattle, United States;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Sunny and very warm;30;16;NE;9;49%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;High clouds and warm;35;24;Sunshine, very hot;36;26;W;6;58%;33%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, windy, hot;33;27;Cloudy and very warm;35;28;SSE;15;67%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;S;12;76%;79%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;26;16;A heavy thunderstorm;22;16;W;11;87%;74%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;26;Partly sunny;31;25;ESE;21;67%;62%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;28;17;S;10;51%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;WNW;12;41%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;33;26;Showers and t-storms;35;27;SSE;9;70%;77%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;25;16;A t-storm in spots;25;17;NNE;10;78%;45%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;41;24;Sunny and not as hot;37;18;NNW;15;24%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and a t-storm;26;17;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;21;N;13;57%;13%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;42;29;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;ESE;13;13%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;Abundant sunshine;33;25;SSE;14;54%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Severe thunderstorms;30;20;A shower or t-storm;31;20;ENE;10;58%;84%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very hot;37;27;Partly sunny;34;26;SSE;15;61%;69%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm, warmer;26;21;Showers and t-storms;26;21;SSE;14;89%;86%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;38;24;Sunny and cooler;30;23;NNE;13;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;33;22;Sunny and pleasant;32;21;WNW;20;52%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;11;A strong t-storm;26;14;ESE;11;57%;55%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;28;16;Mostly sunny;29;17;NE;7;48%;1%;8

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm in spots;27;18;Some sun and nice;29;17;NNW;12;49%;8%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;W;12;65%;72%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;25;17;Showers and t-storms;25;17;ENE;9;84%;69%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers and t-storms;30;17;Partly sunny;29;17;N;16;51%;29%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Spotty showers;10;7;SSE;21;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;SW;11;80%;78%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, nice;32;16;Mostly sunny;33;19;NE;6;42%;8%;11

