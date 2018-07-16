Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, July 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A little a.m. rain;28;24;SW;12;86%;85%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;43;33;Clouds and sun, warm;42;32;WNW;19;37%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;22;Sunny and very warm;37;22;W;25;28%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Sunny and nice;29;23;E;18;48%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm around;30;17;Partly sunny;24;14;WSW;16;63%;14%;7

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;19;12;Partly sunny;19;11;SW;8;70%;34%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Very hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;43;29;SW;9;20%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;25;14;Sunny and nice;27;12;NE;17;39%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Turning cloudy, warm;31;19;Partly sunny;30;20;NE;10;67%;7%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;Mostly sunny;35;24;WNW;13;46%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Clearing;15;10;A morning shower;15;10;W;11;78%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;44;29;Sunny and breezy;43;28;WNW;25;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;37;24;Some brightening;34;25;SW;13;58%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower or two;28;21;Spotty showers;27;21;W;25;69%;72%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;WSW;14;74%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Sunny and nice;28;22;NE;15;66%;5%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;30;23;Heavy afternoon rain;27;23;S;10;96%;95%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;W;8;74%;66%;7

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;28;16;Showers and t-storms;24;17;NNW;12;67%;84%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;18;10;A little a.m. rain;18;9;SE;11;71%;86%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning out cloudy;26;10;Sunny and nice;26;10;E;17;47%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;30;18;Partly sunny, breezy;29;20;NW;22;45%;27%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;30;16;Showers and t-storms;26;12;WNW;12;58%;62%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;30;16;Partly sunny;30;17;WNW;9;53%;12%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;NW;14;36%;27%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds breaking;13;8;A shower or two;14;12;E;26;83%;90%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;15;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;NNW;8;32%;11%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;WSW;13;64%;2%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;38;25;Sunny and very warm;38;25;NNW;13;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;20;9;Some sun;22;12;ESE;10;72%;10%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;29;19;A shower or t-storm;28;20;E;6;62%;73%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;37;29;Clouds and sun;38;29;W;24;45%;38%;7

Chicago, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;21;Sunshine, less humid;26;18;NNE;17;53%;3%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;26;WSW;16;79%;64%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;25;17;Heavy thunderstorms;24;17;N;9;74%;87%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;SW;18;72%;21%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny and hot;38;27;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;S;10;41%;10%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and nice;30;20;Partly sunny;31;20;SSE;21;59%;4%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;34;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;35;28;E;11;75%;74%;6

Denver, United States;Dense fog;31;17;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;SSW;11;49%;75%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty showers;34;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;17;71%;56%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;21;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;10;59%;33%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the p.m.;18;9;A passing shower;19;9;SSW;14;64%;74%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;42;24;Sunny and hot;40;23;NNE;11;17%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;27;20;Sunny and nice;26;21;ENE;12;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy with showers;32;24;Showers and t-storms;29;25;NW;11;89%;88%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;15;5;Partly sunny;16;6;SE;14;56%;8%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NE;11;67%;42%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny, warm;28;19;ENE;17;47%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Brief p.m. showers;32;24;A downpour;31;24;SW;23;82%;84%;7

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;31;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;E;20;74%;73%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;32;24;A shower in spots;31;24;ENE;28;59%;77%;13

Hyderabad, India;A little p.m. rain;26;22;Rain and drizzle;29;22;W;17;72%;65%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy, humid;35;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;NW;16;74%;85%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;27;21;Sunny;32;23;S;11;57%;21%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;24;ESE;9;58%;26%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;42;30;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;W;14;35%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;NNW;9;42%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Lots of sun, warm;35;21;NNE;8;28%;31%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;33;29;Partly sunny;34;29;SW;15;58%;44%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;29;21;Heavy thunderstorms;29;21;SE;8;83%;90%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;Clouds and sun;36;26;SSW;24;41%;36%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Rain and a t-storm;23;18;WNW;12;79%;89%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;28;E;23;61%;49%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Low clouds breaking;30;21;W;10;61%;14%;8

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;32;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;SSE;14;82%;71%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;34;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ENE;8;74%;72%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;13;-2;An afternoon shower;12;-1;E;11;47%;55%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;10;81%;82%;11

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;16;72%;28%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Turning sunny;26;17;Sunlit and pleasant;27;17;NNW;16;64%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;28;15;A t-storm in spots;24;14;WSW;15;50%;44%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;29;20;Fog, then some sun;29;20;SSW;9;59%;27%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny, nice;26;20;SW;11;68%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;Sunny and very warm;35;19;NNE;7;34%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;28;W;15;77%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partial sunshine;31;24;Sun and clouds, nice;32;24;SE;7;71%;23%;9

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, downpours;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;26;WSW;14;88%;100%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Variable clouds;13;8;Afternoon rain;16;7;W;42;67%;74%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;12;A t-storm in spots;24;11;WNW;8;49%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;26;S;11;69%;74%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;22;18;Rain and a t-storm;25;19;NE;16;82%;88%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;27;24;Mostly sunny;27;24;SSW;22;68%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun returning;11;8;A shower or two;14;12;E;19;81%;90%;1

Montreal, Canada;Periods of sun, hot;33;22;Showers and t-storms;29;16;NW;7;69%;65%;7

Moscow, Russia;Warm with some sun;29;20;A shower in the p.m.;28;19;NE;16;60%;67%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain, some heavy;29;26;Cloudy, downpours;28;26;WSW;19;86%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Variable cloudiness;23;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;11;SW;12;54%;11%;9

New York, United States;Partly sunny and hot;32;25;Thunderstorms;30;21;NNW;18;73%;90%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;13;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and beautiful;26;13;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;NNE;17;54%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warm with some sun;37;26;High clouds and hot;36;25;WSW;10;59%;14%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;27;15;Variable cloudiness;29;17;ENE;7;40%;70%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;34;20;Not as hot but humid;29;11;NNW;18;61%;41%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;25;Partly sunny;29;25;ENE;14;73%;57%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;12;82%;80%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;30;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;E;9;72%;66%;11

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;30;16;A t-storm in spots;26;14;N;11;58%;45%;8

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;18;11;Periods of sunshine;18;14;W;16;58%;8%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mainly cloudy;33;26;Cloudy;31;26;SSW;16;75%;70%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy, rain, humid;30;24;Humid with some sun;31;24;NNE;18;81%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;A t-storm in spots;34;23;ESE;11;52%;47%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;26;16;Sun and some clouds;27;17;NNW;16;41%;44%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;33;22;A shower in spots;31;21;NNW;8;71%;43%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Sunshine, pleasant;24;10;Clouds and sun;23;11;SSW;13;43%;42%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;18;WSW;11;61%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;21;Partly sunny;28;22;SE;15;64%;62%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;13;7;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;WNW;14;49%;1%;5

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;18;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;ENE;14;56%;18%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;29;19;Partly sunny;27;18;W;8;65%;1%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;40;29;Mostly sunny;42;30;N;13;9%;3%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;30;19;Sunshine, pleasant;31;19;WNW;13;57%;25%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Sunny;29;19;NE;13;57%;1%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;21;14;Fog to sun;22;14;WSW;16;70%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Thunderstorms;26;19;ENE;12;73%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A morning shower;31;26;E;24;73%;49%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;26;19;N;10;72%;31%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;28;16;Nice with some sun;26;15;W;11;26%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;17;7;A shower or two;12;3;SW;7;68%;75%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;N;7;77%;65%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds breaking;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;15;NW;10;68%;3%;10

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;Sunny;30;16;SSW;10;47%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;33;23;Decreasing clouds;32;23;W;8;61%;5%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;SE;18;60%;3%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;27;SSE;17;73%;64%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;Showers and t-storms;25;16;WNW;11;75%;82%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;31;25;Mostly sunny;31;25;ENE;24;68%;30%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, warm;32;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;18;NE;12;40%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;NW;19;36%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunshine and breezy;35;28;Sunny and breezy;35;27;ESE;30;59%;31%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;28;17;Sunny;27;17;ENE;17;59%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;38;23;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNE;13;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;28;18;Nice with some sun;28;17;NNW;16;59%;14%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;42;29;Sunny and hot;40;29;ESE;12;12%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;26;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;NW;14;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;36;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NE;8;47%;51%;10

Tokyo, Japan;High clouds, humid;33;27;Partly sunny and hot;35;27;S;18;64%;29%;7

Toronto, Canada;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Partly sunny;26;15;NNW;22;57%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;31;26;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;ENE;15;62%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and not as hot;34;22;WNW;27;47%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;26;13;A t-storm in spots;26;13;NNE;11;64%;55%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Plenty of sun;28;16;Brilliant sunshine;27;16;N;7;51%;11%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;29;17;Showers and t-storms;27;19;WNW;19;47%;70%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Morning rain;28;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;ENE;8;85%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;24;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;NE;14;83%;85%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;24;17;Thunderstorms;25;18;N;10;80%;88%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;13;11;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;NNE;19;74%;7%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A heavy thunderstorm;30;26;WSW;11;83%;84%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;31;16;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NE;6;46%;52%;11

