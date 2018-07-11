Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, July 11, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;29;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SW;17;84%;90%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;45;34;Sunny and hot;44;32;NW;10;34%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;35;21;Sunny and breezy;35;22;W;31;43%;1%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;31;21;Sunny and delightful;29;21;WSW;12;56%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;22;15;Partly sunny;24;13;NNW;17;65%;28%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;10;Periods of sun;19;12;WSW;10;61%;10%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;43;30;Sunny and very warm;41;28;SSW;8;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;High clouds;29;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;NNW;11;58%;64%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;19;8;Sun and some clouds;21;12;E;9;62%;6%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, less humid;32;21;Brilliant sunshine;33;23;SW;12;43%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A passing shower;13;9;Mostly sunny;15;7;SSE;8;70%;30%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;46;29;Sunshine and hot;45;28;WNW;29;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;35;23;Mostly cloudy;35;24;SSW;13;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;29;20;Mostly cloudy;26;20;W;24;72%;44%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;32;27;Showers around;31;26;WSW;13;73%;90%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;22;NE;23;62%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Morning rain, cloudy;25;20;Clouds and sun, nice;27;21;NE;7;80%;44%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;Partly sunny;28;18;N;8;69%;36%;9

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;NW;12;78%;80%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;18;9;Clouds and sun;18;9;ESE;12;72%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;13;Partly sunny;27;12;ESE;9;47%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;20;14;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;NW;14;49%;17%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Warmer with a shower;22;13;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;NNE;8;58%;31%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Partial sunshine;28;17;Mostly sunny;30;19;WSW;9;62%;15%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;WNW;11;47%;10%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Becoming cloudy;14;8;Partly sunny;16;10;NW;15;74%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, nice;31;17;Sunny intervals;28;16;NNW;7;34%;45%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun, warm;30;23;High clouds;31;23;WSW;13;66%;13%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Turning sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny, nice;35;24;NNW;14;36%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;12;A little rain;14;9;WNW;21;58%;83%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;A shower or t-storm;27;20;SE;6;66%;82%;12

Chennai, India;A touch of p.m. rain;34;23;Rather cloudy, warm;37;27;WSW;20;49%;28%;5

Chicago, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;Partly sunny;30;22;S;12;54%;4%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A downpour;29;26;Morning showers;29;26;WSW;15;78%;92%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;More clouds than sun;24;14;Partly sunny;25;16;NNW;11;60%;26%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;Mostly sunny;30;25;W;13;77%;27%;12

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;SSE;9;61%;57%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;28;21;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;SSE;20;73%;27%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;38;28;Couple of t-storms;34;27;ESE;12;76%;86%;6

Denver, United States;More sun than clouds;35;18;A heavy thunderstorm;31;17;W;13;40%;80%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Spotty showers;34;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SE;14;71%;57%;11

Dili, East Timor;Nice with some sun;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;20;SSE;8;57%;9%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;18;12;Partly sunny;21;11;NE;15;67%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;41;21;Sunny and hot;39;24;NE;12;18%;15%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;WSW;23;70%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;Clouds and sun;35;27;SSE;7;64%;28%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;21;8;Becoming cloudy;21;7;E;9;53%;39%;5

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;S;7;72%;60%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and clouds;22;14;Periods of sun, nice;22;14;ENE;12;69%;29%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;32;24;Overcast, showers;32;25;SW;21;83%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;More clouds than sun;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;ESE;13;74%;91%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;23;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;23;56%;44%;7

Hyderabad, India;Spotty a.m. showers;28;23;A t-storm in spots;25;22;W;14;85%;89%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain, a thunderstorm;37;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;35;26;ENE;19;74%;88%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;NE;14;62%;2%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;32;25;Partly sunny;33;23;ESE;10;55%;20%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;41;30;Partly sunny, warm;37;28;N;16;47%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;18;5;Sunshine;18;5;NNW;10;57%;2%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;41;18;Sunny and hot;37;19;N;11;12%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Areas of low clouds;33;28;A t-storm around;32;28;SW;23;58%;55%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;Cloudy with t-storms;27;21;S;6;87%;94%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;39;27;Mostly sunny, breezy;38;27;SSW;27;37%;33%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;23;17;Showers and t-storms;28;18;ESE;10;52%;82%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;33;28;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;E;26;53%;44%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;WSW;10;59%;8%;8

Kolkata, India;Showers this morning;34;28;Spotty showers;33;27;SSE;11;76%;76%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;33;24;A t-storm around;32;24;ESE;8;71%;49%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;13;-2;Mild with some sun;13;-3;ESE;9;41%;30%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Some brightening;31;24;Spotty showers;29;23;SW;10;77%;70%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;12;72%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;NNW;19;66%;26%;11

London, United Kingdom;Variable clouds;23;13;Periods of sun;24;15;E;9;56%;39%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, warm;32;21;Partly sunny;31;20;SSW;10;51%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunshine;26;20;SSW;10;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;Mostly sunny, warm;33;21;WNW;8;39%;8%;11

Male, Maldives;Showers around;30;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;31;28;WSW;11;74%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;27;24;Becoming cloudy;28;23;E;6;85%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, downpours;30;25;Periods of rain;29;25;SSW;13;85%;90%;4

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;11;3;Partly sunny;12;6;SW;11;77%;76%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Becoming cloudy;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;11;NE;9;43%;80%;14

Miami, United States;Strong thunderstorms;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;S;11;69%;58%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;25;14;Some sun, a t-storm;26;17;NNW;9;64%;82%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;33;22;A shower;28;24;SSW;27;71%;76%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;14;7;Becoming cloudy;15;9;NW;14;70%;7%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;16;E;3;43%;2%;9

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;N;11;56%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;Occasional rain;31;28;Heavy showers;29;26;WSW;21;84%;88%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Considerable clouds;21;13;Mostly cloudy;21;12;S;10;70%;63%;5

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;30;20;Clouds and sun;28;21;SSE;10;42%;25%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Plenty of sun;35;22;WNW;13;45%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;16;Sunny and very warm;29;18;ENE;15;54%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;10;65%;55%;8

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;28;17;Periods of sun;27;16;SW;7;45%;44%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;13;Sunny;29;14;E;8;43%;1%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;26;Spotty showers;28;26;ESE;27;80%;92%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;10;77%;74%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, p.m. showers;30;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;E;9;80%;84%;11

Paris, France;Sun and clouds;22;13;Partly sunny;26;16;NE;9;48%;41%;8

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny;20;14;NW;17;75%;80%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;31;24;Becoming cloudy;32;25;SW;15;71%;44%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SSE;31;82%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;Partly sunny, warm;37;23;S;10;44%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;20;12;Partly sunny;22;15;W;13;51%;44%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain this morning;29;23;Rain and drizzle;31;24;S;10;74%;66%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;Turning cloudy, warm;24;11;E;12;45%;33%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;24;17;WSW;13;65%;26%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;A shower or two;28;21;SSE;15;76%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;9;Rain and drizzle;12;9;SE;10;81%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;24;16;Showers and t-storms;26;18;E;8;64%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;16;Becoming cloudy;22;15;NNW;10;67%;27%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;41;29;Sunny and seasonable;45;30;N;21;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;W;12;47%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;24;15;Clearing;25;15;ENE;9;67%;10%;4

San Francisco, United States;Fog, then some sun;20;15;Fog, then sun;22;15;WSW;14;64%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;19;ENE;10;70%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;26;Sunshine, a shower;30;25;ESE;21;68%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partial sunshine;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;NE;8;79%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Periods of sun;27;16;Mostly cloudy;28;14;W;14;30%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;17;4;Clouds and sun;19;9;ENE;4;49%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;31;24;Partial sunshine;30;23;NNE;10;73%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;Lots of sun, nice;26;16;NW;11;69%;4%;11

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;26;15;Mostly sunny;28;16;NNE;12;53%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;30;24;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;WSW;9;74%;44%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy, windy, warm;32;27;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;SSE;41;69%;13%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;27;SE;13;76%;63%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;Sunshine, pleasant;27;16;W;9;61%;16%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;E;19;67%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;24;12;Partly sunny;24;13;E;11;57%;44%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;8;Partly sunny;18;7;W;13;65%;41%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some wind and rain;32;26;Clouds and sun;34;26;ESE;15;65%;44%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;22;14;Periods of sun;23;15;ENE;11;67%;33%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and hot;38;23;N;15;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;36;25;Very hot;37;23;NNW;14;46%;30%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;42;26;Sunny and very warm;39;25;SE;11;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;31;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;SW;13;47%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, pleasant;32;19;Sunny;33;20;ENE;8;42%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Some sun, hot, humid;33;23;Thundershower;30;24;S;15;74%;55%;5

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly cloudy;26;20;SW;9;54%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;ESE;11;45%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;35;22;Sunshine and hot;38;25;SE;14;41%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A p.m. shower or two;18;6;Rather cloudy, cool;17;6;SW;14;54%;30%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;25;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;15;WNW;8;58%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;24;15;Partly sunny, warmer;26;16;WNW;13;41%;18%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Afternoon downpours;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;8;74%;89%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;23;15;Showers and t-storms;24;15;ESE;11;66%;92%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershower;26;16;Showers and t-storms;24;14;WSW;10;68%;85%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;13;6;Clearing;11;6;NE;17;68%;55%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;28;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;WSW;14;80%;94%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;40;24;Very hot;39;24;NE;6;30%;16%;11

