Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;Inc. clouds;29;24;SW;9;80%;66%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;44;32;Sunny and very hot;46;34;N;9;31%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;38;22;Sunny and breezy;37;22;W;28;35%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;27;19;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;E;15;46%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Periods of sun, nice;23;15;NNW;12;66%;18%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;22;13;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;SSW;9;70%;80%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;24;Sunny and very warm;39;25;SSW;10;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunlit and pleasant;23;11;Mostly sunny;28;15;ESE;11;43%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;22;14;Sunny and warmer;27;16;ENE;8;69%;5%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;35;23;Plenty of sun;35;22;SSW;12;43%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;9;Becoming cloudy;13;6;NE;6;66%;5%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;48;31;Sunny and hot;47;30;NW;23;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;23;Mostly cloudy;34;23;SSW;11;56%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;28;20;Cloudy;29;21;W;20;63%;40%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;28;WSW;15;69%;74%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;22;Plenty of sunshine;27;22;SSE;19;67%;30%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;25;Very hot;37;24;E;7;43%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;29;17;Partly sunny;31;18;SSE;6;54%;10%;10

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;A t-storm in spots;30;15;N;11;40%;50%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;18;8;Cloudy;17;9;SE;13;74%;44%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and beautiful;27;9;Sunny and pleasant;26;7;E;15;40%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;30;17;A thunderstorm;30;19;E;8;51%;71%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a t-storm;28;15;Sun and clouds;27;13;N;8;54%;13%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;27;17;ENE;9;64%;30%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;29;16;A thunderstorm;31;17;SSW;9;47%;71%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;7;Cloudy;12;8;ENE;15;66%;6%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;NNW;8;32%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower or t-storm;26;22;NE;15;75%;80%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;NNW;16;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;18;9;Sunshine;18;7;E;11;73%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;19;E;7;55%;33%;12

Chennai, India;High clouds and warm;35;27;High clouds and warm;38;26;SSW;14;50%;49%;6

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;20;N;11;73%;77%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;26;A passing shower;31;26;WSW;15;74%;86%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;Not as warm;20;13;WNW;12;63%;42%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;24;Decreasing clouds;28;25;W;8;79%;32%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;35;24;Partly sunny;35;26;ENE;10;54%;27%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;29;21;A shower in the a.m.;28;22;SSE;21;79%;68%;7

Delhi, India;Rain this morning;36;25;Warm with hazy sun;37;29;W;11;63%;31%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;31;16;A t-storm around;28;16;SSW;11;56%;73%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorms;32;26;A couple of t-storms;33;27;SSE;14;75%;83%;3

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;9;62%;44%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ESE;15;63%;39%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;Partly sunny, nice;33;19;NNE;12;25%;8%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine and breezy;27;19;Sunny and nice;28;20;W;19;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with some sun;39;30;High clouds and hot;39;29;SSE;11;50%;36%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;17;63%;34%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;25;E;13;71%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;19;12;Thundershowers;20;13;WNW;15;77%;84%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;25;SW;19;81%;72%;7

Hong Kong, China;A shower;33;29;A t-storm around;33;28;S;16;73%;75%;13

Honolulu, United States;Brief p.m. showers;31;23;Some sun, a shower;31;24;ENE;27;56%;83%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;32;23;Cloudy;31;22;W;14;59%;66%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;30;22;Humid with hazy sun;34;24;NNW;13;67%;18%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;30;22;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;ENE;15;56%;16%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;24;Clouds and sun;33;22;W;8;52%;5%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;40;29;Decreasing clouds;36;28;NNE;16;51%;3%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;16;2;E;11;28%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hot with sunshine;36;16;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;NNE;10;22%;5%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;33;30;Hazy sunshine;34;29;WSW;23;60%;30%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;27;20;Afternoon t-storms;28;21;E;7;84%;98%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;41;28;Rather cloudy;39;28;SSW;25;34%;5%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, warmer;25;13;A t-storm in spots;26;16;WSW;15;54%;44%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;33;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;30;59%;41%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;31;21;Nice with some sun;31;21;W;9;59%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;9;84%;81%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;E;8;71%;42%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;15;-2;Partly sunny;16;-3;NE;11;31%;1%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Couple of t-storms;29;23;SW;8;81%;70%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;16;77%;4%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;24;16;Sunny and nice;25;17;NNW;12;64%;13%;11

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;25;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;S;9;56%;65%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Clouds to sun;31;21;SE;9;46%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, nice;27;20;Rather cloudy;27;21;E;10;69%;9%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and nice;29;15;Sunny and nice;30;18;NW;7;38%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;27;W;7;68%;82%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;23;NE;6;69%;44%;9

Manila, Philippines;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;15;76%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Windy with some sun;15;11;Rainy times;15;11;NNW;32;68%;88%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;NE;10;49%;80%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;31;26;Showers around;32;27;ESE;13;71%;84%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;20;11;Sun and some clouds;22;11;W;16;63%;29%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;28;24;Variable cloudiness;28;24;SSW;23;74%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cool;10;5;Mostly cloudy;11;8;E;12;66%;15%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny and hot;35;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SW;7;57%;71%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Partly sunny;22;12;WSW;14;63%;70%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain, becoming heavy;30;26;Periods of rain;30;27;WSW;19;83%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;12;Mostly cloudy;22;11;SSE;10;65%;39%;5

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;30;23;Humid with some sun;31;24;SSW;12;72%;38%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;38;24;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;WNW;14;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;18;10;Clouds and sun;19;10;NNW;10;63%;16%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;22;S;22;82%;100%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and nice;25;13;SSE;9;51%;29%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;35;21;A t-storm around;34;21;SW;18;64%;76%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;24;Heavy thunderstorms;27;24;NNE;18;81%;100%;2

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NW;9;85%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;30;23;A downpour;29;23;ENE;9;80%;80%;9

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;27;15;N;10;59%;68%;6

Perth, Australia;Showers, some heavy;18;11;Showers around;16;7;ESE;20;63%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SW;17;67%;55%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;23;Nice with some sun;32;24;SSE;26;75%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Warm with sunshine;36;22;NE;10;44%;18%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunshine and warm;30;16;A thunderstorm;30;17;NW;9;38%;71%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;33;21;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;E;10;59%;66%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;23;10;Mostly cloudy;23;8;S;15;45%;31%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;N;15;62%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;28;22;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SE;14;75%;90%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;7;Areas of low clouds;11;5;WNW;15;67%;7%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;20;12;NW;16;67%;66%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers this morning;25;19;Sunshine and humid;28;20;NW;6;68%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;42;30;Sunny and hot;45;29;NE;14;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and delightful;31;19;SW;13;58%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;21;12;Spotty showers;18;13;W;12;85%;95%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;Clouds breaking;20;14;W;14;64%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ENE;9;71%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sun and breezy;31;26;Breezy with hazy sun;30;25;E;24;70%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;8;92%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;15;Some sun, pleasant;28;15;W;13;32%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain;12;6;Rain;12;6;SSE;6;70%;100%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;NNE;12;66%;12%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;12;67%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny;28;16;SSE;9;51%;28%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;E;7;75%;85%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;25;A t-storm or two;29;24;SSE;15;92%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;15;75%;55%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;17;A shower or t-storm;27;15;SW;13;66%;60%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Hazy sun;30;25;Hazy sunshine;30;25;E;21;66%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;Plenty of sunshine;23;13;SW;10;48%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;11;Sunny, nice and warm;23;16;NNW;12;67%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;35;28;Hot with some sun;36;28;W;16;54%;44%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;19;11;Thundershowers;20;13;W;14;77%;86%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunshine, very warm;37;24;NW;14;26%;3%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;38;20;Sunshine, very hot;37;20;NNW;16;32%;27%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;25;Sunny and not as hot;37;25;SE;13;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunny and nice;32;24;SSW;12;58%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny;33;20;E;8;53%;2%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Windy and very humid;29;25;A little a.m. rain;30;24;SSW;31;75%;69%;5

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine and humid;28;21;A t-storm around;29;18;W;12;80%;76%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;33;25;SE;12;46%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and hot;36;24;Sunny and hot;37;23;WNW;16;38%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;28;12;Not as warm;25;15;ESE;15;41%;64%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;28;19;Sunny;27;16;ESE;9;48%;53%;8

Vienna, Austria;Periods of sun;30;17;A thunderstorm;31;19;NNW;8;50%;72%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;35;25;Clouds and sun, hot;35;24;W;11;56%;44%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;20;11;Partly sunny;23;12;W;13;60%;29%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;WSW;14;41%;41%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;11;6;Inc. clouds;12;8;N;9;80%;6%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;WSW;13;80%;82%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;39;20;Sunny and very hot;37;23;NE;7;22%;27%;11

_____

