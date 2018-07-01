Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, July 1, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;27;23;Mostly cloudy;28;24;SW;11;81%;66%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;44;32;Warm with sunshine;41;30;WNW;10;38%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;34;20;Sunny and very warm;37;20;W;22;34%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;18;SE;10;51%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and breezy;27;14;Mostly sunny;25;14;NE;20;42%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sunshine;20;13;Lots of sun, nice;22;14;SW;10;63%;21%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;45;26;Sunny and not as hot;40;25;WSW;15;14%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;24;16;A shower in the a.m.;28;14;NNW;18;47%;57%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Increasing clouds;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;S;13;57%;77%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SSW;11;48%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy, p.m. rain;15;10;Spotty showers;15;8;SW;20;70%;72%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;43;24;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;30;NW;27;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SSE;7;71%;62%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;15;72%;59%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;35;26;Partly sunny;35;27;WSW;11;64%;63%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Lots of sun, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;ENE;14;71%;3%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;35;23;Clouds breaking;32;23;SE;15;48%;54%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as warm;25;10;Sunny and nice;26;16;E;6;44%;3%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Partly sunny;23;12;NNW;9;43%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;19;8;Variable clouds;20;8;SE;9;71%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;26;10;Becoming cloudy;27;10;E;10;44%;1%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;21;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;NE;6;43%;6%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;ENE;11;36%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;25;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SW;9;53%;1%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;21;9;Plenty of sunshine;24;12;NNW;9;41%;19%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;Cloudy;13;4;S;14;76%;21%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;16;Some sun, pleasant;30;16;N;8;32%;22%;6

Busan, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;27;22;Spotty showers;29;24;ESE;11;75%;92%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;34;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;NNE;15;32%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain, heavy at times;15;8;Showers around;13;9;WNW;14;64%;66%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Thunderstorm;27;20;A t-storm in spots;26;19;SSE;6;67%;56%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;35;27;Mostly cloudy;36;28;WSW;13;60%;57%;6

Chicago, United States;Severe thunderstorms;35;22;Mostly sunny, cooler;27;20;E;12;59%;21%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;26;Cloudy with showers;29;26;SW;15;77%;96%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;Sunny and nice;22;13;NNW;15;46%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;W;11;76%;29%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;39;27;S;12;43%;4%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;21;SSE;17;77%;56%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;37;29;Cloudy and humid;35;28;SSE;15;71%;44%;7

Denver, United States;Warmer;31;15;Mostly sunny;34;17;SW;11;25%;16%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;34;28;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;S;19;77%;80%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;21;A shower or two;31;25;ESE;13;67%;71%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;22;12;Periods of sun;22;12;NE;22;59%;4%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;20;Sunshine and hot;37;21;NNE;13;17%;2%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;26;16;Sunny and nice;27;18;W;19;66%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds and hot;38;29;Inc. clouds;38;29;S;13;53%;34%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;24;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;E;5;40%;0%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;10;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;20;10;A little p.m. rain;16;13;NNE;26;75%;83%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A passing shower;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;SSW;17;76%;66%;11

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;28;S;14;75%;91%;7

Honolulu, United States;Clouds and sun;31;22;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;26;60%;76%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;25;Clouds and sun;33;23;WSW;12;50%;66%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;40;29;A t-storm around;38;25;E;17;58%;76%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Plenty of sun;28;21;ENE;14;59%;2%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some sun;32;25;Partial sunshine;33;23;E;12;63%;10%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;38;31;Sunshine and warm;37;30;NNW;20;48%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;20;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;-3;S;13;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;40;16;Sunny and hot;36;17;NNW;16;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;29;Clouds and sun;34;29;WSW;29;62%;36%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;24;20;Heavy thunderstorms;23;20;ESE;7;85%;98%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;38;28;Mostly sunny;40;28;WNW;15;24%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, cooler;16;10;Rain and drizzle;15;11;SW;22;77%;71%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;32;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;E;15;66%;69%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;29;20;Clearing;29;21;WNW;9;64%;37%;3

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;37;28;Thunderstorms;33;27;SW;12;81%;80%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;31;21;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;23;SE;7;82%;80%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;17;-1;Mild with some sun;16;-5;NE;12;34%;3%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;26;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WSW;8;77%;79%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;16;Partly sunny;20;16;SSE;13;72%;26%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;22;18;A shower in the a.m.;23;16;NW;10;71%;56%;11

London, United Kingdom;Warm with some sun;30;19;Mostly sunny, breezy;26;14;ENE;23;38%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;26;16;Clouds, then sun;26;17;SSW;9;62%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;SW;9;69%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;29;15;Sunny and delightful;28;15;WSW;11;48%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;Some sun, pleasant;31;27;Clouds and sun;31;28;W;8;67%;44%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;NNE;6;74%;77%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WSW;13;80%;76%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Increasing clouds;14;2;Increasing clouds;14;7;N;21;65%;1%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;E;7;51%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm possible;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;26;NE;11;67%;82%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;14;9;Rain and drizzle;16;10;WNW;13;89%;80%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;22;Clouds and sun;28;24;SSW;18;68%;52%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;11;Cooler;12;6;S;13;74%;26%;1

Montreal, Canada;A strong t-storm;33;23;A t-storm, very hot;36;24;WSW;10;55%;73%;9

Moscow, Russia;A strong t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;S;16;50%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Heavy showers;30;27;SW;18;83%;99%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;23;11;A couple of showers;21;13;SE;13;72%;70%;6

New York, United States;Very hot;37;27;Hazy, hot and humid;35;25;SSE;11;48%;11%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;WNW;12;44%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;24;15;A shower in the p.m.;25;17;NNW;5;75%;68%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A shower or t-storm;31;23;SW;12;70%;59%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Brilliant sunshine;28;13;WSW;6;33%;2%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Very hot;35;22;A shower or t-storm;35;19;WSW;24;62%;55%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;26;A passing shower;28;26;ESE;40;73%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;30;24;NW;8;83%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;30;24;Mostly cloudy;30;23;E;8;77%;66%;7

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;33;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;19;ENE;11;34%;19%;9

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;22;14;Windy with downpours;20;14;WNW;34;78%;96%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SW;17;68%;53%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;24;SE;21;74%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;34;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;8;47%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sunshine;19;8;Sunny and nice;23;10;NNW;9;34%;0%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, some heavy;28;20;A little a.m. rain;27;21;SE;11;80%;86%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;10;A little p.m. rain;21;9;SW;13;56%;79%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;NE;14;59%;1%;12

Recife, Brazil;Occasional a.m. rain;28;22;Showers around;28;22;SE;12;77%;79%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;12;8;A little a.m. rain;11;6;WNW;12;84%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;16;11;Rain and drizzle;17;10;N;20;83%;83%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;26;20;Sunny and humid;28;20;N;6;70%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;27;Mostly sunny;42;28;NNW;20;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;30;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;20;S;14;51%;6%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, a shower;15;12;Rain tapering off;17;11;SE;21;85%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;22;14;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;SW;18;73%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;ENE;8;73%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine and nice;29;25;A shower;30;25;ESE;22;74%;74%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;25;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;ENE;8;88%;73%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;28;15;Partial sunshine;29;18;NNE;13;22%;12%;14

Santiago, Chile;Rain and drizzle;11;3;Partly sunny;16;5;ESE;4;58%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;9;68%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;21;16;Showers around;22;14;NW;9;74%;75%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;11;Mostly cloudy;19;11;E;9;61%;39%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;Rain and a t-storm;28;22;E;8;88%;86%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;29;26;Cloudy and very warm;32;25;ENE;15;69%;44%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A shower or two;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SSE;11;82%;88%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Plenty of sun;25;15;S;10;65%;44%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;E;20;67%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sun;20;10;Partly sunny;20;12;N;18;44%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;17;11;Cloudy with a shower;17;10;ENE;16;59%;67%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;33;27;Hot with some sun;36;27;WSW;18;57%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;17;12;A little a.m. rain;15;13;NE;26;82%;83%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;39;25;Sunny and very warm;36;22;NNE;14;25%;4%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunny and very hot;38;21;NNW;16;37%;22%;11

Tehran, Iran;Hotter with sunshine;43;28;Sunny and not as hot;40;25;SE;13;7%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;NNW;13;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and warmer;34;20;Sunny and very warm;34;21;ESE;7;43%;7%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;SSW;18;64%;7%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunshine;30;22;A shower or t-storm;28;18;NW;17;77%;56%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;37;27;Sunny and hot;38;26;SE;14;37%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;N;15;59%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little a.m. rain;24;14;Thundershowers;21;9;NNW;16;65%;87%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;20;10;Partial sunshine;19;11;ESE;9;56%;44%;8

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;22;8;Sunny and nice;24;10;NE;8;41%;3%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;Hot with high clouds;34;25;WSW;11;58%;55%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cooler with rain;16;9;Rain and drizzle;14;9;NW;11;88%;88%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or two;17;11;Occasional rain;17;12;W;24;70%;72%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;13;8;Showers around;13;8;S;17;78%;88%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;33;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;WSW;11;75%;90%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;40;20;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;NE;6;31%;27%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather