Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, June 25, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;SW;13;76%;73%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;37;30;Sunny and very warm;40;29;SW;14;39%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, nice;33;20;Sunny and pleasant;34;19;W;27;40%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;Sunny and beautiful;27;19;E;14;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;20;11;Fog, then sun;21;12;NNE;15;62%;0%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;17;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;SE;14;61%;66%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;25;Sunny and very warm;37;25;WSW;14;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;22;16;Cloudy;25;16;N;15;49%;44%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;17;9;Spotty showers;20;13;ESE;6;73%;72%;4

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;27;18;Thunderstorms;24;18;SSE;9;83%;88%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain tapering off;13;9;A little a.m. rain;12;6;SSE;21;75%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;43;28;Sunny, breezy, hot;44;28;NW;26;15%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;22;Some brightening;33;23;SSE;7;61%;75%;4

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;W;20;75%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;26;High clouds;33;26;SW;11;64%;73%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;Mostly sunny;27;22;ENE;15;59%;4%;11

Beijing, China;Cloudy and very warm;34;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;WSW;15;46%;2%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;24;13;A t-shower in spots;22;14;N;9;66%;57%;3

Berlin, Germany;Warmer;21;12;Decreasing clouds;24;12;NNE;10;58%;27%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;8;Mostly cloudy;17;8;SE;10;71%;65%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;ENE;9;42%;1%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;21;13;Thundershowers;23;13;N;16;56%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy, comfortable;23;12;Decreasing clouds;23;14;NNE;16;56%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;26;13;Showers and t-storms;24;15;NE;9;58%;91%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm in spots;23;13;A t-shower in spots;24;13;NNW;10;52%;50%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;15;8;NNW;15;73%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;17;Partly sunny;30;16;NNW;9;34%;44%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;21;Showers and t-storms;27;23;SW;18;78%;83%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and less humid;35;24;Sunshine and warm;37;25;ENE;13;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning sunny;19;8;Clouding up;16;10;N;12;83%;64%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;21;ESE;6;63%;65%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;36;29;Warm with some sun;39;28;WSW;17;47%;37%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds, nice;26;18;Strong thunderstorms;25;20;SSE;15;83%;87%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Overcast, a t-storm;31;26;Afternoon showers;30;26;WSW;16;78%;90%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;13;Clouds and sun, nice;23;13;S;22;68%;22%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with some sun;29;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;S;10;75%;32%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;35;25;Clouds and sun, hot;36;25;S;17;57%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;30;22;A shower or two;29;21;SSE;21;75%;56%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;43;32;Hot with hazy sun;40;30;W;14;38%;44%;12

Denver, United States;Pleasant and warmer;30;16;Mostly sunny;36;19;SW;11;18%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;33;27;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSE;11;91%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;33;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;22;SE;13;67%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;24;12;Partly sunny, warm;22;11;E;13;60%;9%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;35;19;Mostly sunny;35;20;NNE;11;17%;1%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;25;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;WSW;17;67%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SE;13;71%;83%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;Mostly sunny;21;5;ESE;9;41%;4%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ENE;11;68%;80%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;19;10;Partly sunny;20;12;SW;14;63%;4%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;SSW;11;82%;75%;6

Hong Kong, China;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;14;73%;72%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;31;24;Showers around;31;24;ENE;29;57%;73%;13

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;33;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;10;71%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;41;25;Hazy sun and hot;41;26;N;14;28%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;25;19;A heavy thunderstorm;25;19;ENE;12;78%;84%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Morning showers;29;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;24;SSW;11;70%;72%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny, nice;37;28;N;16;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;3;Mostly sunny;17;4;N;9;48%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;35;15;Sunny and very warm;35;17;NW;16;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;34;29;Hazy sun;35;29;S;17;62%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clearing;28;21;Thunderstorms;28;20;SSE;7;81%;92%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Clearing;40;29;Sunny intervals;38;27;S;27;36%;12%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;23;12;Clouds and sun;23;14;NE;18;48%;27%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;ENE;25;59%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Clouds and sun;30;22;W;8;62%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;S;12;91%;87%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A t-storm around;29;23;NNE;6;82%;79%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;More sun than clouds;15;-4;Partly sunny;14;-2;NE;14;37%;65%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;30;24;A shower or t-storm;29;23;SW;11;75%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;15;Clearing;18;15;S;13;78%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;25;17;Sunshine, pleasant;27;18;NNW;15;57%;2%;11

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny, warm;29;15;Sunshine, pleasant;26;13;E;13;50%;0%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Brilliant sunshine;25;16;Clearing;26;16;S;11;64%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;26;21;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;SSW;11;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;23;Very hot;39;23;WSW;9;31%;13%;11

Male, Maldives;Clearing;30;27;Showers around;32;26;WSW;7;64%;88%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Sunny intervals;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;NE;6;74%;62%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;30;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;S;9;76%;89%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;6;Clouds and sun;15;5;E;7;75%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;SSW;9;59%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;SE;17;69%;67%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;17;8;Thundershowers;22;12;E;13;68%;80%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Inc. clouds;33;25;Nice with sunshine;29;25;SSW;21;68%;33%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;13;5;Partial sunshine;16;7;NW;13;76%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;11;Mostly cloudy;24;14;N;3;38%;0%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;21;14;Partly sunny;24;15;NE;10;42%;1%;3

Mumbai, India;Rain, heavy at times;29;27;Showers;30;25;SW;21;81%;90%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;22;13;A little p.m. rain;22;12;ESE;11;71%;71%;6

New York, United States;Partly sunny;27;17;Mostly sunny;25;18;S;13;39%;3%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;WNW;12;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon showers;27;17;Cloudy;25;17;E;10;83%;57%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;32;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;25;SSW;12;63%;25%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;S;11;49%;5%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;7;Mostly cloudy;25;11;SSW;10;42%;0%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;28;25;Mostly sunny;28;25;SSE;17;73%;3%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;24;A shower or t-storm;30;23;NW;8;83%;81%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;29;23;Showers around;30;23;ENE;7;81%;75%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;25;13;Warmer with sunshine;29;14;NE;9;52%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Turning out cloudy;20;11;Inc. clouds;19;12;N;14;56%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;9;76%;70%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;SE;24;71%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;23;NE;9;48%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;19;13;Partly sunny;22;13;NW;13;54%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy and hot;33;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;16;NNW;14;90%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;11;SSW;13;53%;44%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds breaking;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;17;WNW;12;60%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;SE;15;65%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;11;8;Partly sunny;12;8;SSE;8;52%;33%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;19;10;Partly sunny;21;12;NE;7;60%;30%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;26;20;Plenty of sunshine;29;20;ENE;8;60%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;41;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;NNW;18;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;25;13;Mostly sunny;29;12;NNE;11;43%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Rather cloudy;22;13;NW;11;56%;7%;6

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;22;15;Turning sunny;22;15;WSW;16;56%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;26;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;E;7;83%;85%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;29;25;Sun and some clouds;29;25;E;20;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;NE;6;100%;82%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Clouds and sun;28;18;NNW;9;22%;14%;13

Santiago, Chile;Some sun;15;5;Partly sunny;15;7;E;5;53%;8%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;11;70%;64%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;15;NNW;11;61%;2%;6

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Decreasing clouds;21;12;NNE;10;57%;9%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and hot;33;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;21;SW;7;92%;90%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warmer;33;27;Some sun, very hot;37;27;SSW;13;60%;19%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;29;25;Mostly cloudy;30;26;S;12;73%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable clouds;22;13;Thunderstorms;20;13;SSW;14;70%;92%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;31;25;Sun and some clouds;31;24;ENE;18;66%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;S;13;52%;13%;5

Sydney, Australia;Abundant sunshine;17;8;Partly sunny;16;11;W;17;76%;63%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;34;25;Mainly cloudy;33;25;SSW;8;67%;14%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;18;11;Partly sunny;20;13;WNW;12;63%;7%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, nice;32;21;Sunshine and nice;34;20;N;12;23%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;N;11;34%;18%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;38;25;Sunny and hot;39;25;SSE;14;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;23;Sunshine, pleasant;29;22;N;14;57%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Thunderstorms;26;17;Thunderstorms;27;16;NE;10;64%;74%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, warmer;32;23;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SSW;21;63%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;21;13;High clouds;22;17;ENE;14;56%;40%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with some sun;27;21;Sunny and beautiful;27;21;WNW;15;59%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny;29;19;WNW;22;52%;40%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;23;9;Some sun, a shower;22;9;NNW;18;48%;66%;10

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler;18;11;Partly sunny;19;11;W;10;52%;16%;9

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;21;13;Thundershowers;23;13;NW;15;55%;80%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;23;NE;8;80%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;16;7;Thundershowers;17;9;E;14;78%;80%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;17;10;Thundershowers;20;11;NE;8;71%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;10;6;Windy;9;6;SSW;37;71%;82%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SSW;12;87%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;32;17;Mostly sunny, warm;33;17;NE;4;35%;7%;12

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather