Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;30;25;A thunderstorm;29;25;WSW;15;84%;80%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;39;31;Sun and clouds, warm;39;31;NNE;15;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and nice;32;20;Warm with some sun;35;22;NNW;13;24%;16%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;20;16;A p.m. shower or two;23;16;NNE;13;81%;91%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;27;17;A shower or t-storm;26;18;SSE;17;62%;80%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;14;8;An afternoon shower;16;9;SE;10;61%;66%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Unseasonably hot;40;24;Not as hot;34;16;N;23;30%;71%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouding up;30;9;Rain and drizzle;11;1;N;33;65%;69%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;28;18;Warm with some sun;30;20;NE;17;61%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;29;21;A thunderstorm;28;21;N;25;50%;60%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;13;A shower or two;16;8;SSW;28;70%;69%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;40;26;Mostly sunny, warm;42;27;NNE;10;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;SSE;8;74%;73%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A p.m. t-storm;32;21;SSE;9;66%;71%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SW;8;70%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;24;18;Partly sunny, breezy;23;18;E;27;70%;44%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;30;17;Partly sunny;32;17;SSW;15;20%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;28;16;A shower or t-storm;29;18;ESE;8;58%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;27;15;A strong t-storm;28;18;ESE;8;55%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;9;Cloudy;17;9;SE;9;80%;44%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;11;SE;16;57%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;26;14;Periods of sun;28;17;ENE;7;60%;33%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;27;18;A strong t-storm;27;17;S;9;72%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Partly sunny;26;13;E;14;51%;20%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Thunderstorms;29;17;ESE;6;63%;66%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;21;15;Nice with some sun;21;18;NE;7;85%;28%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;30;18;A little a.m. rain;28;17;NW;8;43%;66%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;27;17;Mostly cloudy;25;18;SW;12;59%;15%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;23;Sunshine;34;23;NNE;11;32%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;Sun and clouds;20;12;NW;7;73%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SE;7;59%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;35;29;A t-storm around;36;29;SSE;14;62%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;29;20;Mostly sunny;31;21;SE;9;50%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;31;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SW;20;86%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;23;13;A shower or t-storm;21;14;E;12;71%;73%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and delightful;25;20;Sunny and nice;25;21;NNW;14;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Mostly sunny and hot;36;23;ESE;10;53%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;S;17;75%;26%;8

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;46;29;Hazy sun and hot;45;29;ESE;10;10%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;33;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;12;NW;15;19%;31%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;Couple of t-storms;36;27;SSE;11;68%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;34;23;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;SE;10;64%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Not as warm;18;10;A heavy p.m. t-storm;18;11;NNE;20;78%;74%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;32;15;Partly sunny;30;16;NNE;13;34%;44%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;A t-storm in spots;23;16;W;17;70%;41%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;37;27;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;14;73%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;21;13;A stray t-shower;21;12;NE;8;71%;63%;5

Havana, Cuba;Heavy thunderstorms;27;24;Thunderstorms;28;23;S;13;83%;86%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and some clouds;23;10;Mostly sunny;21;9;NNE;14;35%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;7;76%;81%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;28;Showers around;34;28;SW;12;68%;76%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;30;23;A passing shower;30;23;ENE;20;57%;66%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;39;25;A t-storm around;38;25;SE;8;43%;54%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, hot;40;24;Hazy sun and hot;40;24;N;16;18%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;26;19;A t-storm in spots;23;17;NE;20;76%;60%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;W;11;73%;78%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;39;31;Sunny and hot;40;30;NW;15;32%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny, nice;21;9;NW;12;39%;26%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;29;12;Plenty of sun;30;13;NNW;9;22%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;39;30;Hazy, breezy, warm;38;28;W;27;49%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Mostly sunny, nice;31;18;SW;10;54%;55%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;39;30;An afternoon shower;40;29;SE;17;20%;51%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;23;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;E;12;34%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;31;27;A heavy thunderstorm;31;27;ESE;29;74%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly cloudy;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;WSW;10;64%;47%;5

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;Sunshine and warm;36;26;S;13;64%;8%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NNE;7;83%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-3;Partly sunny, mild;15;-1;ENE;10;34%;27%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;32;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;SW;8;81%;73%;3

Lima, Peru;Clearing;20;16;Mostly sunny;20;16;S;12;75%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;21;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;NNW;14;75%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Thundershower;25;16;A heavy thunderstorm;23;15;E;11;80%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;A.M. mist, clearing;21;14;Clouds breaking;23;14;SSW;9;59%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;SSW;12;76%;7%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;Clouds and sun;25;14;W;7;51%;66%;11

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;30;27;A t-storm in spots;30;28;W;28;81%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;Showers around;30;23;NNE;7;82%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;ESE;11;53%;56%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;19;10;Clouds and sun;20;14;NNE;21;60%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;28;11;Partly sunny;29;12;NE;9;19%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;26;24;Wind and rain;27;25;SSE;27;83%;92%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;E;10;48%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm around;30;26;SW;21;69%;65%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;19;12;Rain and drizzle;20;15;NE;8;79%;64%;3

Montreal, Canada;Morning t-storms;21;13;Low clouds;20;14;SSE;13;53%;64%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Sunshine and nice;23;9;NNW;18;38%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;30;Hazy sunshine;35;30;WNW;17;66%;9%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;14;A stray t-shower;23;13;SSE;13;68%;55%;8

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;19;A morning t-storm;20;14;NE;13;85%;85%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny;30;18;WNW;11;43%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;Cloudy and chilly;9;5;NNE;20;83%;74%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;26;15;Mostly cloudy;28;18;WSW;10;56%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and warm;28;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;11;ESE;11;33%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;21;11;Partly sunny;22;15;ESE;18;56%;77%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;27;Clearing, a shower;30;27;NNE;16;75%;77%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;29;25;Couple of t-storms;29;25;SSE;13;84%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;14;76%;66%;9

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;29;18;A shower or t-storm;28;17;NW;11;61%;80%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief showers;19;16;Spotty showers;21;10;SW;22;71%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;34;25;SW;6;68%;84%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;31;24;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SE;26;75%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;Partly sunny;34;24;SE;10;45%;35%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun;27;16;E;9;44%;11%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;30;11;Cloudy, not as warm;25;12;NNW;10;49%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and a t-storm;19;12;Afternoon showers;19;12;S;10;74%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Clearing;21;13;NW;14;69%;28%;11

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;23;A shower or two;29;24;SSE;16;67%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;9;5;Rain;11;7;SE;19;75%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;26;14;Some sun and warm;27;15;NNE;6;46%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;25;18;Mostly sunny;25;18;NE;9;69%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;E;15;11%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;29;18;Hazy sun and humid;29;16;N;9;66%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;23;12;Sun and clouds;21;8;NNE;12;45%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;18;12;Turning sunny;20;13;SW;16;70%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;24;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;SSE;7;83%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;30;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;16;75%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;24;19;Couple of t-storms;23;19;WSW;6;100%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;NE;14;21%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, cooler;18;5;Rather cloudy;20;7;W;5;35%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;28;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NNE;11;76%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;21;12;A t-storm in spots;22;12;NNW;11;71%;42%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;19;11;Clouds breaking;22;11;NE;7;58%;4%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Mostly cloudy;26;16;WSW;8;50%;14%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;25;20;Remaining cloudy;26;20;SE;8;73%;37%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;SSE;8;79%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;A thundershower;24;12;ESE;13;60%;63%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower or two;30;25;E;16;74%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;25;8;Mostly sunny;23;8;NE;15;31%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;21;12;Clouding up;21;13;NNW;12;64%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Unseasonably hot;36;26;Unseasonably hot;36;27;NNW;10;51%;48%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;25;11;Mostly sunny;22;9;ESE;16;47%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Unseasonably hot;36;10;NW;22;17%;67%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;31;17;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;ESE;15;68%;72%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;19;NW;15;24%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;30;21;Sunny and nice;29;22;N;17;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;31;17;Partly sunny;32;17;E;5;43%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;24;17;Clouds and sun;26;19;S;13;53%;32%;11

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;12;Areas of low clouds;19;15;E;11;78%;45%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;E;20;52%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;31;20;Hot with some sun;33;20;SSE;20;38%;3%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;14;0;Clouds and sun, cool;14;0;NNW;22;27%;12%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds breaking;18;10;Clouds breaking;21;11;E;8;53%;11%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;Partly sunny;28;16;ESE;8;53%;29%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm around;34;24;ENE;8;58%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;25;11;Partly sunny;24;11;SSE;9;48%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;23;16;Partly sunny;26;15;ESE;12;58%;5%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;12;9;Showers around;11;8;SSW;32;71%;92%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;25;SSW;12;77%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;26;11;Mostly sunny;27;13;NE;5;39%;29%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather