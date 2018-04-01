Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, April 1, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;20;74%;64%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;31;24;Plenty of sun;31;24;WNW;23;42%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;23;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;W;17;35%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;17;14;Warmer;25;15;SSW;16;36%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A.M. showers, cloudy;8;2;Rain and drizzle;11;9;S;19;83%;85%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;5;-8;N;19;48%;3%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cool with low clouds;14;7;Partly sunny;17;9;ESE;13;53%;10%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-13;Mostly cloudy, cold;-1;-10;WNW;16;66%;32%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Clearing;29;20;SE;9;72%;47%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;22;11;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;SSE;10;46%;2%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;SSW;11;56%;0%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;SE;13;28%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;7;76%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;33;21;A t-storm in spots;31;20;E;7;52%;47%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;32;25;An afternoon shower;32;26;SSW;11;73%;66%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;17;11;NE;12;68%;64%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;25;11;Partly sunny, warm;26;11;ENE;8;34%;15%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;13;7;Partial sunshine;16;6;SSE;14;56%;6%;5

Berlin, Germany;Snow and rain, cold;5;0;Sun and clouds;8;3;SE;12;65%;35%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A little rain;18;10;ENE;7;77%;90%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and clouds;28;18;A t-storm in spots;27;18;N;9;63%;55%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny, breezy;14;5;Partial sunshine;13;5;ESE;19;51%;7%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;8;4;Rain and drizzle;13;10;SSW;15;65%;82%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A bit of a.m. rain;17;5;Partly sunny, breezy;14;0;WNW;24;53%;28%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Sun and some clouds;13;5;SSE;17;52%;30%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;24;19;Clouds and sun;24;18;E;14;75%;29%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;An a.m. thunderstorm;29;18;A thunderstorm;32;18;ENE;7;46%;84%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;20;12;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;SW;17;69%;1%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;27;15;Clouds and sunshine;31;16;N;16;35%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;30;16;Not as warm;23;17;SSE;17;76%;1%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;19;Partial sunshine;28;18;E;6;59%;39%;13

Chennai, India;Partial sunshine;33;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;SE;16;70%;58%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cold;3;-4;A shower in the p.m.;7;4;SE;12;37%;85%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;S;10;70%;78%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A bit of a.m. snow;3;0;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;E;12;68%;68%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;23;18;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;N;23;87%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;24;10;Mostly cloudy;21;18;S;9;94%;48%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSE;10;80%;65%;7

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;35;23;Hazy sun and hot;37;23;ENE;10;40%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Clearing;16;6;Periods of sun;23;-2;NNE;22;23%;56%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;34;23;Clouds and sun, warm;37;24;SW;7;47%;8%;6

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;34;23;A t-storm around;32;23;SSW;7;69%;56%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Periods of rain;11;7;S;24;94%;79%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler;19;13;Warmer;26;13;NW;10;44%;74%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;13;Partly sunny;20;14;W;10;66%;13%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds;29;21;Partly sunny;30;22;SSE;12;63%;15%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;ENE;9;58%;29%;10

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;27;19;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;E;14;59%;27%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-1;Chilly with snow;1;-2;NW;25;87%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;32;24;Clearing;34;24;SSE;9;59%;16%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, less humid;26;20;Clouds and sun;27;20;SSE;11;74%;9%;7

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;28;23;Cloudy with showers;27;23;WSW;17;80%;96%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;37;21;Partly sunny, nice;35;22;SSW;9;43%;29%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;35;21;A t-storm in spots;34;21;N;14;36%;53%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;21;9;Cooler;14;8;SSW;15;75%;66%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Thundershower;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;WSW;15;70%;60%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;34;25;Sunny;33;25;N;13;55%;3%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;14;A t-storm in spots;23;15;NNE;8;74%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with sunshine;26;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;N;8;41%;78%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;34;22;WNW;19;52%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;25;13;A t-storm in spots;27;14;SSE;9;53%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and beautiful;37;21;Sunny;38;21;NNW;16;7%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cool;15;5;Spotty showers;8;3;W;22;61%;66%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;Periods of sun;29;22;NNE;11;59%;71%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;10;74%;83%;7

Kolkata, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;20;Clouds and sun, nice;33;22;SW;8;60%;29%;10

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers and t-storms;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;N;6;74%;75%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;14;2;ENE;11;49%;64%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SW;11;73%;67%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;24;19;Nice with some sun;24;20;SSE;12;70%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;SW;17;84%;78%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;8;5;Occasional rain;11;8;SSW;19;86%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;21;13;Low clouds, then sun;20;13;SSW;10;70%;4%;5

Luanda, Angola;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;W;11;70%;66%;5

Madrid, Spain;Becoming cloudy;18;8;Mostly cloudy;19;10;SW;8;50%;76%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;27;SSW;7;66%;63%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;30;24;A t-storm around;30;23;E;8;78%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;25;E;11;62%;66%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;27;14;Not as warm;21;12;SSE;15;58%;12%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;27;12;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;S;8;27%;27%;12

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;Nice with sunshine;28;22;E;15;68%;44%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;7;4;A little rain;6;-2;W;25;80%;78%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;More sun than clouds;38;27;Not as warm;32;27;ESE;11;61%;22%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Clouds and sun, nice;23;19;Showers around;23;16;ESE;17;74%;70%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;3;-5;Becoming cloudy;5;-2;S;6;42%;33%;4

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;4;2;Cloudy;5;2;S;19;80%;72%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;27;Hazy sun;33;26;NNW;15;55%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;25;15;A t-shower in spots;25;15;NE;17;66%;55%;7

New York, United States;Partly sunny;16;1;A bit of a.m. snow;8;4;SSW;11;61%;62%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and nice;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;WNW;14;43%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-2;-10;Cloudy;-1;-7;SSW;18;85%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;21;12;Mostly sunny;22;12;SSW;11;62%;7%;7

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;3;-8;Mostly sunny;4;-8;N;8;49%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Winds subsiding;2;-6;Becoming cloudy;5;-3;SSW;17;45%;17%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;NE;11;77%;80%;10

Panama City, Panama;Sun and some clouds;34;22;Some sun;33;23;NNW;16;52%;44%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;31;25;Afternoon rain;29;24;ENE;13;81%;88%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;11;6;A shower in the p.m.;16;10;SW;14;59%;73%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Plenty of sun;30;21;E;17;45%;7%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Thunderstorms;32;24;Decreasing clouds;33;25;SW;8;59%;30%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;23;A t-storm around;32;23;NNE;19;71%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;20;Periods of sun;31;21;NE;8;51%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;9;1;Partly sunny;11;4;SSE;12;56%;21%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;24;12;Mild with some sun;21;12;SSE;12;62%;30%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;19;12;Showers, some heavy;18;12;S;11;79%;91%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Thickening clouds;20;12;Partial sunshine;20;12;S;12;70%;31%;7

Recife, Brazil;Shower/thunderstorm;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;ESE;12;74%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-3;ENE;7;65%;73%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;5;2;A bit of snow;3;-2;WNW;19;88%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;32;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;8;63%;64%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;26;19;Decreasing clouds;31;21;ESE;14;19%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;15;5;Clouds and sun;17;7;SE;13;67%;2%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;4;0;A bit of a.m. snow;6;0;S;19;84%;81%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly cloudy;18;9;WSW;15;65%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;Partly sunny;28;16;ENE;8;58%;30%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Partial sunshine;29;23;SE;17;63%;3%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;24;18;WNW;8;74%;33%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;26;10;Some sun, pleasant;25;10;E;11;21%;7%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;27;13;Nice with sunshine;28;13;SW;7;46%;5%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and clouds;30;20;Partly sunny;28;20;NE;9;71%;64%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cloudy;17;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;11;SSW;12;80%;89%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Rather cloudy;10;3;SSW;11;62%;44%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Mild with low clouds;22;14;Some sun, pleasant;22;14;SSW;10;68%;13%;5

Shanghai, China;Warmer with some sun;27;16;Rain and drizzle;24;17;SSE;13;63%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;16;75%;66%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Spotty showers;12;3;Partly sunny;14;2;WSW;20;61%;26%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;A shower or two;29;24;E;13;69%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;5;-1;Sunny, but chilly;3;-4;W;17;61%;9%;3

Sydney, Australia;Warmer;30;21;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;SSE;13;53%;30%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;29;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;20;SE;8;47%;14%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;6;-1;A bit of snow;1;-2;NW;23;93%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and cooler;11;7;High clouds;20;12;SE;9;60%;14%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;12;4;Clouds and sun;16;7;WNW;12;65%;27%;6

Tehran, Iran;Becoming cloudy;23;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;14;NE;10;24%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;25;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;N;12;56%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Heavy p.m. showers;16;9;Mostly sunny;18;6;E;8;53%;1%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;17;13;Sunshine, pleasant;23;14;ESE;10;58%;16%;7

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;5;-2;Increasing clouds;7;1;SSW;11;50%;21%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and cooler;19;13;Clearing;22;15;ESE;15;45%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;20;9;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;19;39%;0%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A bit of p.m. snow;11;-8;Much colder;-2;-14;NNE;18;27%;1%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Occasional rain;8;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;SSW;7;50%;66%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;13;5;Mostly sunny;15;4;SE;14;46%;28%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun;31;22;High clouds and warm;34;22;NNE;8;38%;11%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow;6;4;A little rain;5;-1;W;23;85%;75%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with showers;6;1;A bit of a.m. snow;7;0;WSW;31;65%;59%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;18;15;Partly sunny, breezy;20;16;NNW;39;67%;4%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;37;24;Partly sunny, nice;36;24;SW;9;51%;14%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;18;2;Rather cloudy, mild;18;4;ENE;5;45%;14%;6

