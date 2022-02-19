CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

646 FPUS51 KOKX 190926

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

CTZ005-192100-

Northern Fairfield-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.



CTZ009-192100-

Southern Fairfield-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph

after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.



CTZ006-192100-

Northern New Haven-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with

numerous snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.



CTZ010-192100-

Southern New Haven-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.



CTZ007-192100-

Northern Middlesex-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.



CTZ011-192100-

Southern Middlesex-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.



CTZ008-192100-

Northern New London-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as

2 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 3 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.



CTZ012-192100-

Southern New London-

425 AM EST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT

EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous

snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch.

Cooler with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 1 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.



Copyright 2022 AccuWeather