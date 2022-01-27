CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Colder with highs around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Additional heavy snow accumulation

possible. Colder with highs around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern New London-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 19. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southern New London-

327 AM EST Thu Jan 27 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 17. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional heavy snow accumulation. Blustery,

cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening.

Additional moderate snow accumulation possible. Lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

