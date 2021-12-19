CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 18, 2021

_____

873 FPUS51 KOKX 190756

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

CTZ005-190900-

Northern Fairfield-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ009-190900-

Southern Fairfield-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-190900-

Northern New Haven-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ010-190900-

Southern New Haven-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-190900-

Northern Middlesex-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with possible drizzle and freezing

rain. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-190900-

Southern Middlesex-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-190900-

Northern New London-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-190900-

Southern New London-

255 AM EST Sun Dec 19 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Light rain likely with areas of drizzle. Areas of

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather