CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 16, 2021

391 FPUS51 KOKX 170832

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

CTZ005-172100-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of sleet, snow with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, snow and rain in the morning, then rain, sleet

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cooler. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ009-172100-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and sleet. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-172100-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then sleet, rain and

freezing rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to

1 inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ010-172100-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain, a slight chance of snow and sleet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet and rain with snow likely in the morning, then

rain, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-172100-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then sleet, freezing

rain, rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation

up to 1 inch. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain likely with a chance of snow after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

CTZ011-172100-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain, snow and sleet after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

and sleet in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-172100-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and sleet in the morning, then sleet, freezing

rain, snow and rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-172100-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Fri Dec 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow and sleet after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sleet, snow and rain in the morning, then rain, sleet

and freezing rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

