CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

CTZ005-102100-

Northern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ009-102100-

Southern Fairfield-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-102100-

Northern New Haven-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ010-102100-

Southern New Haven-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-102100-

Northern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-102100-

Southern Middlesex-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-102100-

Northern New London-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-102100-

Southern New London-

331 AM EST Wed Nov 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

