CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 8, 2021

_____

118 FPUS51 KOKX 090820

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

CTZ005-092100-

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-092100-

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 40. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ006-092100-

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-092100-

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-092100-

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-092100-

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-092100-

Northern New London-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ012-092100-

Southern New London-

319 AM EST Tue Nov 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather