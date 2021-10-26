CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

258 FPUS51 KOKX 260733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

CTZ005-262000-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ009-262000-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Rain may be heavy at

times this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ006-262000-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ010-262000-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Rain may be heavy at times this morning.

Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ007-262000-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

CTZ011-262000-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. East

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy with lows around 50. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ008-262000-

Northern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

CTZ012-262000-

Southern New London-

332 AM EDT Tue Oct 26 2021

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning,

then rain this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

