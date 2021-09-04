CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

CTZ005-042000-

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ009-042000-

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ006-042000-

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

CTZ010-042000-

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ007-042000-

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ011-042000-

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ008-042000-

Northern New London-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ012-042000-

Southern New London-

322 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

