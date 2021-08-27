CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 26, 2021

378 FPUS51 KOKX 270730

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

CTZ005-272000-

Northern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of

showers in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-272000-

Southern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-272000-

Northern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-272000-

Southern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-272000-

Northern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-272000-

Southern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-272000-

Northern New London-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-272000-

Southern New London-

330 AM EDT Fri Aug 27 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

