CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 15, 2021

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

CTZ005-162000-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ009-162000-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ006-162000-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ010-162000-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-162000-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ011-162000-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-162000-

Northern New London-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ012-162000-

Southern New London-

321 AM EDT Mon Aug 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

