CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 9, 2021

806 FPUS51 KOKX 100718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

CTZ005-102015-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ009-102015-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ006-102015-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ010-102015-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ007-102015-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-102015-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

60. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ008-102015-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ012-102015-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Sat Apr 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

