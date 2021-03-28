CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 27, 2021

_____

022 FPUS51 KOKX 280812

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

CTZ005-282015-

Northern Fairfield-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-282015-

Southern Fairfield-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ006-282015-

Northern New Haven-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then intermittent showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-282015-

Southern New Haven-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely this morning, then intermittent showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ007-282015-

Northern Middlesex-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then intermittent

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-282015-

Southern Middlesex-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then intermittent

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-282015-

Northern New London-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then intermittent

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-282015-

Southern New London-

412 AM EDT Sun Mar 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then intermittent

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather