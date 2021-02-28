CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

Northern Fairfield-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much

cooler with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk, cooler with lows

around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much

cooler with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Brisk and much cooler with

lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much

cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Blustery and much cooler

with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as

low as zero in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Much

cooler with lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 4 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New London-

342 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Brisk

and much cooler with lows around 17. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, brisk, cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

