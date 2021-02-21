CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 20, 2021

087 FPUS51 KOKX 210819

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

CTZ005-212115-

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ009-212115-

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-212115-

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-212115-

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-212115-

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-212115-

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-212115-

Northern New London-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-212115-

Southern New London-

319 AM EST Sun Feb 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

