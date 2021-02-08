CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021

_____

176 FPUS51 KOKX 080820

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

CTZ005-082215-

Northern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ009-082215-

Southern Fairfield-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ006-082215-

Northern New Haven-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows

around 17. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ010-082215-

Southern New Haven-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ007-082215-

Northern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 18. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ011-082215-

Southern Middlesex-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow with rain likely in the

afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ008-082215-

Northern New London-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 19.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-082215-

Southern New London-

320 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

