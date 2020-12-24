CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

Northern Fairfield-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy

and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 55 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to

30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries in the morning. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New Haven-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy

and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 55 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 55 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Breezy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

55 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy

and not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 60 mph, diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Windy and not as cool

with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming south 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Windy with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the upper

40s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New London-

433 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM

EST FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Very windy and not as

cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Very windy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

