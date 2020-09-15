CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

793 FPUS51 KOKX 152230

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

CTZ009-160815-

Southern Fairfield-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ005-160815-

Northern Fairfield-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-160815-

Southern New Haven-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ006-160815-

Northern New Haven-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ011-160815-

Southern Middlesex-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ007-160815-

Northern Middlesex-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-160815-

Southern New London-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ008-160815-

Northern New London-

630 PM EDT Tue Sep 15 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

