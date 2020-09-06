CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
318 AM EDT Sun Sep 6 2020
Southern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern Fairfield-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern New Haven-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern New Haven-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Southern New London-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Northern New London-
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
