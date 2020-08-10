CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

CTZ009-102015-

Southern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ005-102015-

Northern Fairfield-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ010-102015-

Southern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-102015-

Northern New Haven-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-102015-

Southern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ007-102015-

Northern Middlesex-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ012-102015-

Southern New London-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-102015-

Northern New London-

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 10 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Humid with

highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

