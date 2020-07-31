CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 30, 2020
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
Southern Fairfield-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Fairfield-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New Haven-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New Haven-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern New London-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Very windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New London-
421 AM EDT Fri Jul 31 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
