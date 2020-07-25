CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 24, 2020

158 FPUS51 KOKX 250718

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

CTZ009-252130-

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ005-252130-

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-252130-

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-252130-

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-252130-

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ007-252130-

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ012-252130-

Southern New London-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ008-252130-

Northern New London-

318 AM EDT Sat Jul 25 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index values in

the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

