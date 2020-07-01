CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

Southern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Fairfield-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New London-

346 AM EDT Wed Jul 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

