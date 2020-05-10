CT New York NY Zone Forecast

_____

012 FPUS51 KOKX 100719

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

CTZ009-102130-

Southern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ005-102130-

Northern Fairfield-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-102130-

Southern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ006-102130-

Northern New Haven-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ011-102130-

Southern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ007-102130-

Northern Middlesex-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ012-102130-

Southern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-102130-

Northern New London-

319 AM EDT Sun May 10 2020

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

