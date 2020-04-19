CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

CTZ009-192015-

Southern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ005-192015-

Northern Fairfield-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ010-192015-

Southern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ006-192015-

Northern New Haven-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ011-192015-

Southern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ007-192015-

Northern Middlesex-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ012-192015-

Southern New London-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CTZ008-192015-

Northern New London-

344 AM EDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

