CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

Northern Fairfield-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern New Haven-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern New Haven-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Middlesex-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern New London-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern New London-

421 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

