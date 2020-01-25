CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 24, 2020

_____

616 FPUS51 KOKX 250804

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

CTZ005-252115-

Northern Fairfield-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ009-252115-

Southern Fairfield-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-252115-

Northern New Haven-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows in the

mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ010-252115-

Southern New Haven-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A chance of rain this morning, then rain this afternoon.

Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-252115-

Northern Middlesex-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ011-252115-

Southern Middlesex-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ008-252115-

Northern New London-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

CTZ012-252115-

Southern New London-

304 AM EST Sat Jan 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this morning, then rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening. Rain may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather