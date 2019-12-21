CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

CTZ005-212130-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-212130-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ006-212130-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-212130-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ007-212130-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ011-212130-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ008-212130-

Northern New London-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ012-212130-

Southern New London-

326 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

