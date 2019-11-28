CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

936 FPUS51 KOKX 280912

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

CTZ005-282130-

Northern Fairfield-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ009-282130-

Southern Fairfield-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-282130-

Northern New Haven-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

CTZ010-282130-

Southern New Haven-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-282130-

Northern Middlesex-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ011-282130-

Southern Middlesex-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-282130-

Northern New London-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold

with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely with snow. Additional light snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

CTZ012-282130-

Southern New London-

412 AM EST Thu Nov 28 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

