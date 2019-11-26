CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 25, 2019

_____

281 FPUS51 KOKX 260842

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

CTZ005-262115-

Northern Fairfield-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold

with highs around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-262115-

Southern Fairfield-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-262115-

Northern New Haven-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-262115-

Southern New Haven-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-262115-

Northern Middlesex-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-262115-

Southern Middlesex-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-262115-

Northern New London-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-262115-

Southern New London-

342 AM EST Tue Nov 26 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

