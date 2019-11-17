CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 16, 2019

067 FPUS51 KOKX 170834

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

CTZ005-172200-

Northern Fairfield-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, a slight chance of freezing

rain and light sleet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain. Rain

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ009-172200-

Southern Fairfield-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM EST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ006-172200-

Northern New Haven-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain, freezing rain with a slight

chance of light sleet after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ010-172200-

Southern New Haven-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM EST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ007-172200-

Northern Middlesex-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ011-172200-

Southern Middlesex-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-172200-

Northern New London-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and light snow in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ012-172200-

Southern New London-

334 AM EST Sun Nov 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

