CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 4, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

CTZ005-052130-

Northern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ009-052130-

Southern Fairfield-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-052130-

Northern New Haven-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ010-052130-

Southern New Haven-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-052130-

Northern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ011-052130-

Southern Middlesex-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain or snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Breezy, colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ008-052130-

Northern New London-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ012-052130-

Southern New London-

332 AM EST Tue Nov 5 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy, colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

