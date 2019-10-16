CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 15, 2019
_____
915 FPUS51 KOKX 160800
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
CTZ005-162015-
Northern Fairfield-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ009-162015-
Southern Fairfield-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then rain with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Breezy with lows around 50. East winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ006-162015-
Northern New Haven-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ010-162015-
Southern New Haven-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 4 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Breezy with lows around 50. East winds 15 to
25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ007-162015-
Northern Middlesex-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ011-162015-
Southern Middlesex-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to
30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts
up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to
30 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ008-162015-
Northern New London-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 40.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ012-162015-
Southern New London-
400 AM EDT Wed Oct 16 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms in the evening. Rain. Rain may
be heavy at times. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s. East winds
20 to 25 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather