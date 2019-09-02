CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

CTZ005-022015-

Northern Fairfield-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-022015-

Southern Fairfield-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-022015-

Northern New Haven-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-022015-

Southern New Haven-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-022015-

Northern Middlesex-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-022015-

Southern Middlesex-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-022015-

Northern New London-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-022015-

Southern New London-

411 AM EDT Mon Sep 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

