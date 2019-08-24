CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 23, 2019

032 FPUS51 KOKX 240721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

CTZ005-242015-

Northern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ009-242015-

Southern Fairfield-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-242015-

Northern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-242015-

Southern New Haven-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-242015-

Northern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ011-242015-

Southern Middlesex-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain or drizzle

in the morning, then a chance of light rain or drizzle in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-242015-

Northern New London-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-242015-

Southern New London-

321 AM EDT Sat Aug 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of light

rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain or

drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

