CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019

_____

288 FPUS51 KOKX 210846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

CTZ005-212015-

Northern Fairfield-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ009-212015-

Southern Fairfield-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler

with highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ006-212015-

Northern New Haven-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 107.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ010-212015-

Southern New Haven-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 109.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-212015-

Northern Middlesex-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ011-212015-

Southern Middlesex-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values up to 104.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-212015-

Northern New London-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the upper 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values up to 110.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Cooler with highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-212015-

Southern New London-

446 AM EDT Sun Jul 21 2019

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid

90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 108.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely

in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather