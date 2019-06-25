CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

004 FPUS51 KOKX 250726

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

CTZ005-252015-

Northern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ009-252015-

Southern Fairfield-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-252015-

Northern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-252015-

Southern New Haven-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ007-252015-

Northern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-252015-

Southern Middlesex-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ008-252015-

Northern New London-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-252015-

Southern New London-

326 AM EDT Tue Jun 25 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

