CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019

_____

093 FPUS51 KOKX 190645

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

CTZ005-190815-

Northern Fairfield-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-190815-

Southern Fairfield-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-190815-

Northern New Haven-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-190815-

Southern New Haven-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-190815-

Northern Middlesex-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-190815-

Southern Middlesex-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-190815-

Northern New London-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-190815-

Southern New London-

245 AM EDT Wed Jun 19 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

