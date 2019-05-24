CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 23, 2019
_____
238 FPUS51 KOKX 240719
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
CTZ005-242115-
Northern Fairfield-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ009-242115-
Southern Fairfield-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-242115-
Northern New Haven-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. More humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-242115-
Southern New Haven-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. More humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-242115-
Northern Middlesex-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. More humid with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-242115-
Southern Middlesex-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
CTZ008-242115-
Northern New London-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ012-242115-
Southern New London-
319 AM EDT Fri May 24 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
